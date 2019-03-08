OnePlus 7 launches this year: What will change from OnePlus 6, 6T?

OnePlus will soon launch its next smartphone dubbed, OnePlus 7 and it is expected that the phone could launch as early as May this year. The new iteration of the OnePlus flagship will come with many new features like an updated processor which will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855.

If the leaks and reports are to be believed it will also come with features like a pop-up front camera and a triple back camera module. Gathering from all the leaks and reports, these are the factors, how the upcoming flagship OnePlus 7 will be different from its predecessor, the OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 7: Processor

The company has already confirmed that its next flagship, the OnePlus 7 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. OnePlus 6T, on the other hand, was powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with an Adreno 630 GPU.

Qualcomm claims that its new Snapdragon 855 processor provides users with a 45 per cent performance bump over the Snapdragon 835. The company also claims that the GPU is 20 per cent more efficient and powerful compared to the previous generation.

OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 7: Fingerprint sensor

OnePlus 6T was the first smartphone from the company to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The company is expected to keep the same sensor, however, it is expected to improve the recognition speeds. The company could also add an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor to the device as seen in the Samsung Galaxy S10, though we are yet to see OnePlus talk about this kind of an upgrade.

OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 7: Charging technology

Till OnePlus 6T, the company used to provide its proprietary Dash Charger inside of the box. However, with the launch of the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition, the company introduced its latest fast charging technology dubbed, Warp Charge, which was much faster compared to the Dash Charge technology.

The company is expected to bring the new Warp Charge technology as standard in the upcoming OnePlus 7.

OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 7: Cameras

According to recent leaks, OnePlus 7 will sport a triple camera module on the back along with a motorised pop-up selfie camera on the front. OnePlus 6T, on the other hand, kept the same dual camera module we got to see in the OnePlus 6. It also came with a waterdrop style notched display to accommodate the front camera module.

OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 7: Display

The motorised camera will help the company put a full screen display in the OnePlus 7 similar to the one we have got to see in the recently launched Vivo V15 Pro and Oppo F11 Pro. A pop-up camera will mean that the device won’t require a cutout or notch in the display. This will make for a much more seamless experience for the user.