OnePlus 7 to start at Rs 37,000 to Rs 39,500, shows report from techArc

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro will launch on May 14, and all indication so far has been that the phones will be more expensive than last year’s OnePlus 6 and 6T. While OnePlus insist there is no $2000 price tag for this phone, which is obviously a dig at their competition who have easily crossed the $1000 price mark in the premium category, the question remains how much of a price increase the company will explore with its new phones.

Advertising

According to a new report by research firm techArc, we are looking at a 12.6 per cent price increase with the OnePlus 7 series and the base variant could start at Rs 37,000 to Rs 39,500. The firm is projecting this number on the basis of previous pricing pattern adopted by the brand. Data shared by the report shows that OnePlus has increased average 12.6% price with every new flagship launch.

This is not the price being predicted for the more premium OnePlus 7 Pro, which will have a triple camera as well as the newer pop-up selfie camera and display with a 90Hz refresh rate. According to previous leaks OnePlus 7 Pro might start at Euro 749 or higher going up to nearly Euro 850.

This would put the phone in the Rs 50,000 and above price mark, though it is expected to pack the latest, higher-end features.

Advertising

According to the techArc report, they analysed the flagship smartphones of four popular brands in premium and luxe categories, and found that the prices have increased with every new launch at an average of 12.9 per cent in India.

The report notes that Samsung’s Galaxy S series had the lowest increase in pricing at 8% compared to Apple’s iPhone, which saw prices rise with 20 per cent with each new variant every year. The sharpest rise in prices were around Apple, which is not surprising either.

The report highlights that Apple launched its iPhone X at a whopping 39% increase in the price compared to previous edition and said that while import duties have made it harder for Apple to reduce prices, the steep price hike for the recent flagship cannot be justified. It pointed out that the Pixel phones, which are also imported units, have only seen 11.7% increase in price with each new variant.

On OnePlus, Faisal Kawoosa, founder and Chief Analyst, techARC said, “OnePlus has adopted a consistent pricing strategy where it has been increasing the price with every new launch in a regular pattern. This has led the brand achieve growth in revenues as well as profitability with consumers getting better experience at incremental price increase.”