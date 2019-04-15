OnePlus 7 to launch on May 14? Here are four big changes we expect to see

OnePlus 7 could officially be unveiled on May 14. This latest information comes from tipster Ishaan Agarwal and is in line with the timeline that OnePlus has followed for its previous launches. Last year, the OnePlus 6 was launched on May 16 at an event in London, and later the company hosted launch events in other parts of the world, including India.

With OnePlus 7, the rumour is that there could be three variants this time: a OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, which would mean a departure from the traditional one flagship phone at a time strategy that we have seen the company deploy. With OnePlus 7, major changes expected, including a truly bezel-less display, a pop-up selfie camera and triple cameras at the back. Let us a take a look at what is expected from the OnePlus 7 smartphone when it launches in May.

OnePlus 7 is going Pro

As noted, there could be three variants of the OnePlus 7 on display this time, which would be interesting to see. The OnePlus 7 Pro is likely to come with better camera, more RAM (some reports suggest even 12GB) and more storage along with a bigger display compared to the regular OnePlus 7. It will also be more expensive than the regular OnePlus 7.

With the OnePlus 7 Pro, the company could create a more exclusive and premium product aimed at the higher end of the market, which could take on other flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy S10+, the iPhone XR, Huawei P30 Pro series, etc. Even if the price is higher, we expect it to be priced lower than the other flagships in the market. OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is expected to have the same specifications as the Pro variant, except it will have added support for 5G connectivity.

OnePlus 7 and a truly bezel-less display

We saw OnePlus introduce a notch on its phone with the OnePlus 6, which turned into a smaller water-drop design notch by the time the OnePlus 6T was launched. With the OnePlus 7, the notch could disappear entirely on the display resulting in a truly bezel-less screen. The front of the phone would have more viewing space for users without the distraction of a notch. It could mean a taller display on the OnePlus 7 as well.

We’ve seen plenty of leaked images showing this display thanks to tipsters by like Ben Geskin and OnLeaks on Twitter. OnePlus 7’s display will be 6.67-inches in size compared to the 6.41-inch display on the OnePlus 6T. OnePlus is expected to stick with the full HD+ resolution though and the AMOLED type of display. The new phone is unlikely to have a higher Quad HD resolution .

It also looks like OnePlus might add more colourful hue variants in Yellow, Purple, and Blue instead of sticking with the simpler options. A leak by Tiger Mobiles showed pictures of the OnePlus 7 in these three new colourful options with the triple camera clearly visible.

OnePlus 7 and that pop-up selfie camera

The reason why OnePlus 7 will have a truly bezel-less display is thanks to the front camera, which will be a pop-up one or what is rising camera like we have seen on phones from Oppo and vivo. Leaked images of the OnePlus 7 have indicated that the company will go for this kind of a camera setup, which would result in the bigger display as well.

Covers, cases of the OnePlus 7 have also hinted at this camera setup on the front. The camera will have a motor and be hidden inside the display, and will rise to the top, when a user switches to the selfie mode. While the front camera resolution is still a matter of speculation, OnePlus could keep the 16MP resolution on the front.

Will it go for a 32MP camera on the front like some of other players? That is still not clear. The Vivo V15 Pro has a 32MP selfie camera, while reports suggest the Redmi Y3 will also come with a 32MP front camera.

OnePlus 7 to go for triple cameras at the back

OnePlus 7 will come with triple cameras at the back, but there could be a different set of specifications depending on the variants. Leaks suggest the OnePlus 7 Pro, which will be the high-end variant, will have a 48MP+16MP+5MP camera set up at the back. OnePlus could include an ultra-wide sensor (16MP) coupled with the 5MP sensor for depth-sensing.

Given that the company might introduce a Pro variant, it will likely keep the camera on the regular variant different in order to create some differentiating factor between the two products, especially if it plans to charge more for the Pro. All three variants are expected to run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, though and will likely have the same battery size as well.