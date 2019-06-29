OnePlus 7 gets OxygenOS 9.5.6 update with camera improvements and more

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 9.5.6 update for its OnePlus 7 smartphone. The update is being rolled out in a phased manner to avoid server congestion. It brings camera optimisations, Android’s June 2019 security patch and more. The company announced the start of this update rollout on its official forum.

In the post, the company states that it will initially roll out the update to a limited number of users for its testing process and if the update has no critical bugs, the wider rollout will initiate.

According to the changelog posted by the company, the update will bring the latest June 2019 security patch for Android to the OnePlus 7. It will also come with general bugs fixes and performance improvements along with improved audio quality, optimised photo quality and optimised sensitivity of automatic brightness.

To check if your device has gotten the update, you need to head to the Settings > About Phone > System Updates > Check for update. If the update shows up, you can press download and install to get it.

OnePlus 7 is priced at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. You can get it via the company’s official website, Amazon and the company’s official offline stores.

OnePlus 7 sports a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. It comes with 6GB/8GB of RAM along with 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own OxygenOS 9.5 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,700mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. It will come with a dual camera setup on the back consisting a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.