OnePlus 7 slide-out front camera, 5G capability, Snapdragon 855: All we know so far

OnePlus will launch its first 5G-ready phone soon and it will not be OnePlus 7. The 5G-ready device is expected to make an appearance at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in February. OnePlus 7 will also 5G compatible, thanks to the Snapdragon 855 processor, though it will likely be announced in the May-June timeframe, which is when the company typically launches its flagship.

Advertising

Though official details are unclear at this point, leaks around OnePlus 7 have given away its features and specifications. The phone was also leaked in image renders. Ahead of the official debut, let us take a look at everything we know about OnePlus 7:

OnePlus 7: Slide-out or in-display front camera?

OnePlus 7 concept render by 91mobiles reveals the phone will sport an in-display front camera. The in-display camera system will be similar to that on Samsung Galaxy A8s and Honor View20. The circular cutout to hold the front camera sensor could be placed at the top center, unlike the two phones that have the hold on top left.

As per leaks, OnePlus 7 could completely get rid of bezels and have 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio. A different live image of OnePlus 7 that was posted on Twitter by tipster Slashleaks suggests the phone could have a slide-out front camera system as the screen does not seem to have in-display cut-outs or dedicated slots for front camera sensor.

Though specific details are yet to be known, leaks clearly hint at a step-up from the OnePlus 6T in terms of design and aesthetics. The front camera could be 24MP.

OnePlus 7 will have triple rear cameras?

OnePlus 7 is speculated to feature a triple rear camera system. A 91Mobiles concept render place the first two cameras as part of a single module, while the third camera is placed below as a separate module. It features the same LED flash setup as seen on previous OnePlus devices. This configuration is expected to help with 4K slow-motion video recording.

Also read: OnePlus 7 concept render spotted online; shows in-display camera at the front

OnePlus 7 is speculated to feature a 24MP primary camera and a 12MP secondary camera, with a third 8MP camera.

OnePlus 7 will have Snapdragon 855 processor?

OnePlus 7 will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor, which supports 5G-connectivity. It is safe to assume that OnePlus 7 will be 5G-capable, though not the first 5G phone by the company, which is expected to be announced as soon as next month.

Whether the first OnePlus 5G-capable phone will be part of a new smartphone series or a variant of OnePlus 7 remains to be seen.

Advertising

OnePlus 7: Other expected features

OnePlus 7 will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor like we saw on OnePlus 6T. The phone is expected to run Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. The battery could be 4,150mAh, larger than 3,700mAh on OnePlus 6T.