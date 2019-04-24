OnePlus 7 series launch on May 14: India timings, how to attend, everything else to know

OnePlus will host an event on May 14 in India, which it says will be their largest launch event ever. During the event, OnePlus will unveil its OnePlus 7 series smartphone, details of which are unclear at this point. Let us take a look at everything we know about the upcoming OnePlus 7 series launch event:

OnePlus 7 series India launch event: Date, India timings, venue

OnePlus 7 series launch event will be held on May 14 in India in Bengaluru at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre from 8:15 PM IST. The event will be held simultaneously in key regions of India as well as the US and Europe.

OnePlus 7 series India launch event: How to attend

The passes for OnePlus 7 series launch event will be available on the company’s India website starting from 10 am on 25 April.

OnePlus expects that its biggest ever community event will see an estimated turnout of more than 8,000 attendees globally. During the launch event, OnePlus will also give a chance for attendees to earn goodies.

OnePlus 7 series India launch event: Amazon ‘Notify Me’ listing live

OnePlus 7 series will be exclusive to Amazon India, similar to OnePlus phones in the past. The listing is live with the caption, “Go Beyond Speed.” Users can click on the ‘Notify Me’ option to get the latest updates on the OnePlus 7 series.

OnePlus 7 series India launch event: How to watch livestream

OnePlus will also host a livestream on its official India YouTube page for the OnePlus 7 series launch event. Those who do not get their hands on passes can watch the event live on YouTube.

OnePlus 7 series India launch event: Official video teaser is out

OnePlus has made official its teaser for the upcoming flagship OnePlus 7 series, which is said to be faster and smoother than the previous-generation OnePlus phones.