OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro won’t have IP rating for water and dust resistance, company confirms

OnePlus released a teaser video for its upcoming flagship device that shows a OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro falling into a bucket of water. The video also says in fine print that “Waterproof ratings for phones cost you money. We bought something less expensive instead.” The promo text for the video on Twitter reads, “We just bought a bucket.”

Advertising

The company highlights that OnePlus 7 does not have an IP rating but still, it can be dropped in a bucket filled with water. But OnePlus co-founder Carl Pie does not want you to drop your phone in a water bucket. The phone does not cover water damage. The teaser video, instead of boasting about a feature OnePlus 7 series smartphones have, highlights a feature it does not have.

Defending its decision to not have an IP rating for the OnePlus 7 series smartphones, Pie writes in his blog, “We know that an IP rating would be the simplest way to prove our phone’s capability, but the certification doesn’t help us communicate our focus on your real experience, which is why we created this direct and relatable video to show you what our water-resistant quality can actually bring to you in your real life in a more powerful way,” Pei explained.

To date, OnePlus phones do not carry an IP rating to which the company says that IP ratings cost the company money, which would then get passed on to the consumer. So, it leaves the rating to keep the costs low.

Waterproof ratings for phones cost you money. We just bought a bucket. #OnePlus7Series https://t.co/Q0eAKsfMEw pic.twitter.com/4f0RmNpI2t — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 3, 2019

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are scheduled to launch on May 14. While the Pro variant is not going to cost any cheaper, the phone will not have an IP rating. As per a leak, OnePlus 7 Pro will cost Rs 49,999 for the base variant of 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, Rs 52,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB of storage, and Rs 57,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB of storage.

Advertising

Also read | Latest OnePlus 7 Pro leak finally gives us a good idea of India pricing

OnePlus 7 Pro will feature Snapdragon 855 processor, a triple rear camera setup carrying a 48MP sensor and a 12MP sensor. The phone will have a dual curved edge display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a popup selfie camera. OnePlus 7, on the other hand, is expected to have a design similar to the OnePlus 6T, powered by the same Snapdragon 855 processor. The non-Pro variant is expected to cost from Rs 37,000 to Rs 39,500.