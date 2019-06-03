OnePlus 7 sale starts tomorrow: At Rs 32,999, this is a no-compromise flagship

OnePlus 7, the company’s latest flagship phone will officially go on sale on June 4, which is tomorrow on Amazon India, the company’s own online website oneplus.in and all OnePlus exclusive offline stores. OnePlus 7 sale follows the earlier OnePlus 7 Pro, which went on sale last month.

OnePlus 7 Price, sale offers

OnePlus 7 has a starting price of Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option in Mirror Grey colour only. For those who need more RAM and storage, the 8GB RAM +256GB storage variant will cost Rs 37,999 and comes in Mirror Grey and a Red colour option as well.

The phone also comes with some offers including Jio benefits worth Rs 9,300, where the company will offer cashback of R. 5400 upon performing a recharge of R.299 Jio prepaid plan for the first time on or after May 18. The cashback will come in the form of 36 discount coupons of Rs 150 each. Plus there will be coupons from Chumbak, EaseMyTrip and Zoomcar credited to the user’s Jio account.

Amazon India also has no cost EMI option for up to 3 months to make the purchase more affordable for users. Servify will offer up to 70 per cent guaranteed exchange price for this phone should you wish to upgrade later.

OnePlus 7: Flagship specifications

For those who want a flagship phone under Rs 40,000, OnePlus 7 remains the best, no-compromise option considering the kind of specifications it packs. For one, it is the only phone in the India market with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, which is the latest flagship processor from the company, ensuring a top-notch performance, especially for those who love gaming.

As pointed out, OnePlus 7 has plenty of RAM and storage to offer, which is another crucial aspect, when looking for a flagship phone. As with the OnePlus 7 Pro, the company has given its RAM boost feature to this phone as well, where apps that you use more are pre-loaded in the background and given an extra boost of RAM to ensure faster load times for a smooth performance. OnePlus 7 is also the only phone in the market right now, other than the OnePlus 7 Pro, which offers the new UFS 3.0 storage, which ensures faster speeds when transferring files.

On the camera side, OnePlus 7 has an improved 48MP+5MP combination at the back, and will let users shoot in the 48MP resolution in the Pro mode. The 48MP camera has an OIS and f/1.7 aperture, which will ensure sharper, clearer photos with more details, even in low-light.

OnePlus 7 has a 16MP front camera for selfies and it supports Portrait mode as well. There’s a Nightscape more on the OnePlus 7 too for ensuring high quality, brighter pictures with details intact even when you shoot at night.

The phone packs Dolby Atmos speakers for the best sound experience. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor or Screen Unlock as the company calls it, which has a bigger optical in-display scanner now to ensure much faster unlocking of the phone.

Coming to the battery, OnePlus 7 has a 3700 one on board, with Fast Charge and it will get the phone to 80 per cent in just one hour. Plus the phone stays cool if you are watching the content or playing games while charging and Fast Charge stays on.

Of course like the OnePlus 7 Pro, the new OnePlus 7 also runs OxygenOS with Android Pie. OxygenOS comes with updated navigation gestures and offers a lot of neat features, including a new Zen Mode without compromising the performance of the device like other custom ROMs.