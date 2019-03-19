OnePlus 7 renders reveal three colour gradient options, popup selfie camera

OnePlus 7 is expected to officially launch as early as May this year. Ahead of its debut, series of leaks have revealed a lot of details about the design, specifications and features of the upcoming device. The newest leaked render shared by TigerMobiles shows three gradient editions of OnePlus 7.

The colour gradient versions of OnePlus 7 include Black Purple, Black Yellow, and Cyan Grey. In the first two models, the black colour on top blends with purple and yellow towards the bottom respectively. In the third model, the cyan colour at the top fades to grey.

The new render also shows the presence of a popup selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup followed by an LED flash and OnePlus logo.

Earlier, GizmoChina shared render and live photos of OnePlus 7 case which suggest three cameras at the back, a popup selfie camera, power button and alert slider at the right, and volume rockers on the left, which was also revealed by 3D renders of OnePlus 7.

OnePlus 7 expected specifications

OnePlus 7 is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The device is rumoured to have 6GB of RAM and 4,150mAh battery with support for fast charging via USB Type-C port.

OnPlus 7 is also expected to have an in-display fingerprint sensor, given it was present in OnePlus 6T. A leak suggested that OnePlus 7 will have a 12MP camera with f/1.5 aperture, a 20MP camera with f/2.6 aperture, and a 3D Time of Flight (TOF) sensor at the back. The front popup selfie camera of the OnePlus 7 is expected to have a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.