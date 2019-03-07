OnePlus 7: Release date, expected price, specs and everything you need to know

It’s no secret that OnePlus 7 will be announced this year, probably sometime in the first half of 2019. The premium smartphone is highly anticipated, because of the success of the brand’s past offerings, including the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. Rumours have been swirling about OnePlus 7 for weeks, with many already calling it the “Galaxy S10” killer ahead of the launch.

Advertising

Will OnePlus’ next flagship prove to be more popular than the Galaxy S10? We won’t know until the Shenzhen-based brand officially announces the device in the coming days, but until then, you have to rely on the rumour mill for leaks and speculation.

We’ve roundup everything you need to know about OnePlus 7 below

OnePlus 7: Release date, price

There is no official word yet on when OnePlus 7 will be out. However, if OnePlus sticks to its official schedule, the device could be out as early as May this year. Just to recall, OnePlus 6 was also made official in the month of May last year.

Advertising

OnePlus’ phones have become expensive with every new iteration, so it wouldn’t be a big surprise to see OnePlus 7 launching at a high price. For the sake of comparison, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T were launched at Rs 34,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively.

OnePlus 7: Design, display

A leaked image by OnLeaks reveals the handset to be closer to Vivo Nex in terms of design. Based on the render, OnePlus 7 has an edge-to-edge display, a pop-up selfie camera, and a triple camera setup on the back. Another leak meanwhile, this time from Slashleaks shows OnePlus 7 with a full-screen design, thin bezels, and no front-facing camera.

So… To celebrate my fourth Twitter Anniversary as @OnLeaks and start 2019 leaks season, here comes a lil gift as your very first look at the #OnePlus7! 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/gj5eHbiB25 pic.twitter.com/7oNyF9jgG0 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) March 3, 2019

Many believe OnePlus’ upcoming flagship could have a sliding design, similar to that of Honor Magic 2 and Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. OnePlus has yet to confirm the design of OnePlus 7, we’ll likely hear more on that front at the launch event.

OnePlus 7 Latest news and speculation

*The OnePlus 7 won’t feature wireless charging, as confirmed by CEO Pete Lau to CNET.

*The OnePlus 7 will apparently come with 4G/LTE connectivity, instead of a built-in 5G support.

*The flagship phone will feature a pop-up selfie camera and a triple-camera setup on the rear.

OnePlus 7: Performance, camera

By now it’s pretty clear that OnePlus 7 will be powered by the Snapdragon 855, Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor and up to 12GB RAM on the top-end model. The existing OnePlus 6T has 6GB RAM on the base model and it goes up to 10GB RAM on the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition model. Expect OnePlus 7 to offer the flagship in multiple storage options, ranging from 128GB to 512GB.

OnePlus 7 isn’t likely to offer a microSD card slot, as none of the previous generation models do. It’s likely that OnePlus 7 to offer a slightly bigger battery compared to old generation models. A 4,000mAh battery is ideally we’d expect to be housed inside the flagship smartphone. For comparison, OnePlus 6T has a 3,700mAh battery.

Advertising

Perhaps the biggest highlight of OnePlus 7 has to be its rear and front cameras. Speculation is rife that OnePlus 7 might come with three cameras on the rear, though the exact specifications remain unavailable. The camera is one area where OnePlus’ smartphones have failed to compete with the competition. With triple cameras now common across all the big-ticket phones, so it does make for OnePlus to consider a triple-camera setup on its next flagship.

As mentioned earlier, OnePlus is looking to add a pop-up selfie camera in the OnePlus 7. If the rumour turns out to be true, OnePlus 7 will be the first smartphone the brand to feature a pop-up front-facing camera. Both Oppo and Vivo are already using a pop-up selfie camera on their mid and high-end devices. In case you’re not aware, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, and Realme are owned by the BBK-electronics.