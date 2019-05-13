Top smartphones set to launch this week: OnePlus 7, Realme X, ZenFone 6, and more

The iPhone XS and Galaxy S10+ are the best-rated flagship smartphones to buy. But the competition continues to be heated, with phones like the OnePlus 7 Pro and Realme X that are about to make their way to the Indian market. As many as three high-profile smartphones will make their global debut this week.

First, on May 14, OnePlus will launch its OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. A day later, Oppo spin-off Realme plans to debut the Realme X and Realme X Lite. Motorola, too, is holding an event on May 15 to launch its Moto One Vision. And then Asus is holding an event in Spain to launch its upcoming flagship, ZenFone 6.

From OnePlus 7 Pro to Realme X, here are best smartphones launching this week.

OnePlus 7 series

Release date: May 14

OnePlus’ upcoming smartphones, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, are no secret anymore. Both phones have been leaked extensively, leaving nothing to imagine. Out of the two, OnePlus 7 Pro will be an ultra-premium smartphone, carrying a 6.67-inch QHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Meanwhile, the standard OnePlus 7 will reportedly feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. Both smartphones will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor, coupled with 6GB or 12GB of RAM, depending on the model and variant.

OnePlus 7 Pro will reportedly feature a pop-up selfie camera. As already confirmed, the back of the phone features a triple-camera setup. Rumours suggest the primary camera will be a 48MP snapper. A 16MP ultra wide angle lens alongside an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom is also expected. As in the case of OnePlus 7, the affordable flagship will likely feature a dual-camera setup. The OnePlus 7 series of smartphones still will not have an IP rating for water resistance.

As for pricing, OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to cost Rs 49,999 for the base model and the top variant will reportedly cost Rs 57,999. Coming to the OnePlus 7, expect this phone to cost around Rs 39,999 for the base model.

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro will be made official on May 14, which is tomorrow. Those interested can catch the live unveiling of the OnePlus 7 series on the company’s official YouTube channel.

Realme X

Yes, the Realme 3 Pro was unveiled a few months ago. But the Realme X is the company’s first smartphone boasting flagship-level specifications. Expect this phone to offer a bezel-less screen, thanks to a pop-up selfie camera module. This will be the first Realme phone to sport a motorised pop-up selfie camera. The phone reportedly features a Snapdragon 710 processor, 4GB RAM, 48MP+5MP dual cameras, in-display sensor, a 3700mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 charging and ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie.

Realme is holding an event in Beijing on May 15 where it will launch the Realme X as well as Realme X Youth Edition (basically, Realme 3 Pro under a new name).

Moto One Vision

Motorola has an event scheduled for May 15 as well. The event will take place in Brazil, where the company is expected to announce the Moto One Vision. But even though the phone does look ordinary, it does offer a few interesting features. According to a report from WinFuture, Motorola One Vision will feature an Exynos 9609 chipset, a 21:9 display and a 48MP camera sensor on the back. The device will come with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage while running Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. It’s very likely the Moto One Vision will come to India, where the Motorola brand is still strong. We can anticipate this phone to cost over Rs 25,000.

Asus ZenFone 6

Asus may bring the ZenFone 6 with a motorised flip camera on May 16. The rumours of such phone have been flying high for a while now, and this week Asus is all set to take the wraps off its next flagship smartphone. We already know nearly all there is know about the phone: Qualcomm’s flagship 855 processor, a headphone jack, a 48MP camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. We probably won’t see a sequel to the ROG Phone until this fall, but the ZenFone 6 already appears to be a powerful flagship that can compete with the upcoming OnePlus 7.