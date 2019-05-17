OnePlus 7 Pro’s Zen mode coming to OnePlus 6, 6T, but not Nightscape 2.0

OnePlus 7 Pro’s Zen Mode will be coming to OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, the company has confirmed to Android Authority. Zen Mode is a new feature that has been introduced in OxygenOS 9.5 on the new OnePlus 7 flagship. The feature will make it to last year’s phone via an update in the future, though the company did not give out an exact timeline.

“Zen Mode will be coming to the 6 and 6T in a future update,” OnePlus confirmed in an email to the website. Zen Mode is a feature similar to Google’s Digital Wellbeing, aimed at encouraging users to keep their phone aside for a set period. The mode will essentially lock the OnePlus 7 Pro for 20 minutes and there is no way of unlocking the device before that, not even by trying to restart it.

So, a OnePlus 7 Pro user will not be able to use the phone for 20 minutes when the Zen mode is enabled. The only things that a user can do when the Zen mode is enabled are access the camera, attend to incoming calls, and make emergency calls. The Zen mode can be switched on from the notifications/settings drop down. Swipe across in the menu and then tap on the Zen Mode option.

Unfortunately, the Nightscape 2.0 feature that has been introduced in the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro will remain exclusive to the phones, the company also confirmed to the site. OnePlus cites “hardware limitations” due to which the updated Nightscape feature will not make it to the other OnePlus phones.

To recall, Nightscape mode for improved low-light photography was introduced on OnePlus 6T last year. The feature, which is also available on OnePlus 6 now, helps users capture more detailed pictures in low-light settings. However, the new phones get updated Nightscape mode, which will remain limited to the devices.

Among the highlight features of OnePlus 7 Pro are a pop-up selfie camera, triple cameras at the back with a 48MP primary sensor, and 90Hz display. The phone ships with the latest Snapdragon 855 processor and has a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging technology. The phone supports in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

In India, OnePlus 7 Pro is priced starting at Rs 48,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and goes up to Rs 57,999 for the highest 12GB RAM+256GB storage option. Meanwhile, OnePlus 7, which is the successor to OnePlus 6T has a starting price of Rs 32,999. It comes with the same Snapdragon 855 processor, dual rear cameras with a 48MP primary sensor, and Android 9.0 Pie.