OnePlus 7 Pro’s triple cameras ultra-wide, zoom capabilities showcased in new photos

OnePlus 7 Pro is set to make its debut on May 14 with the launch event happening in three cities worldwide globally. Ahead of the official launch, OnePlus has put out camera samples of what it claims have been taken using the OnePlus 7 Pro. The three camera samples, posted by OnePlus on its official Twitter account, shows off the ultra-wide and zoom capabilities of the upcoming phone.

Advertising

The photos seem to be of a beach with a bird sitting on a log. The first photo focusses on OnePlus7 Pro’s ultra-wide capabilities with the skyline also visible, while the second and the third photos showcase the zoom feature. The third photo is a close-up of the bird with decent amount of details.

Watch: OnePlus 6T Review

The photos have supposedly been shot using OnePlus 7 Pro’s triple cameras. “Get closer to the action! Shot on OnePlus 7 Pro. OnePlus7Series Launching May 14,” the tweet reads.

OnePlus 7 Pro will launch alongside the OnePlus 7 on May 14. In India, the launch event will take place in Bengaluru, while simultaneous events will also happen in New York and London. Prior to the announcement, several features and specifications of OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 have been leaked online.

Advertising

Also read: OnePlus 7 Pro schematics ad reveals bezel-less display, pop-up selfie camera

As for the triple rear cameras, OnePlus 7 Pro is said to feature a combination of a 48MP primary camera, 8MP secondary telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture, 3x optical zoom, and a third 16MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture. The phone will have a pop-up front camera.

Get closer to the action!

Shot on OnePlus 7 Pro.#OnePlus7Series

Launching May 14. https://t.co/Q0eAKsxnw4 pic.twitter.com/53KWiM6olE — OnePlus (@oneplus) April 30, 2019

OnePlus 7 Pro is speculated to come with a 6.67-inch Super Optic dual-curved full-screen display with a high refresh rate of 90Hz, compared to 60Hz on the previous phone. The standard variant OnePlus 7 will have a smaller 6.5-inch FHD+ display and dual rear cameras.

Both the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor and the phones will run Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s Oxygen OS skin. OnePlus 7 Pro could launch in 8GB RAM+ 256GB internal storage model. The battery is expected to be 4,000mAh with 30W WARP charge support.