OnePlus 7 Pro to feature improved vibration motor, confirms company

OnePlus will be launching its next-generation flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 7 Pro on May 14, globally. Till now, the company has confirmed a number of its features like it being powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, coming with UFS 3.0 storage and more. Now, the company’s CEO, Pete Lau has told CNET, that the device will come with improved vibrational motors.

Lau told CNET, that this change in the quality of vibrational motors is a direct response from the company after listening to the feedback from the community on what features and characteristics they would like to see implemented on OnePlus phones.

The company claims that the new engine that will power these more intense and precise vibrations is 200 per cent stronger compared to its previous generation models. It also said that there will be three customisable vibration settings for notifications in the OnePlus 7 Pro: light, medium and strong. It will also have six vibration pattern settings and precise tuning of the vibration feedback of the keyboard.

Lau said that the OnePlus team had to “rethink the internal design of the OnePlus 7 Pro” for adding the improved vibrational motor into it without increasing the thickness of the device. Additionally, the haptic motor should be in the right place to provide strong feedback across the device.

Previous leaks claim to the OnePlus 7 Pro will sport a truly bezel-less display paired with a motorised pop-up selfie camera. The device will also come with a triple camera setup on the back.

Rumour has it that the OnePlus 7 Pro will cost Rs 49,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Rs 52,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and Rs 57,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.