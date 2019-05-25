OnePlus 7 Pro users complain of ‘phantom’ touch display issue

OnePlus 7 Pro users are complaining of new “ghost” or “phantom” touch issue, where the screen is said to process non-existent taps. OnePlus seems to be aware of the issue of random inputs, which is occurring when a user opens the CPU-Z app on their phone. However, Android Police reports the issue in other apps like Chrome as well, though less consistently.

OnePlus, in a forum post revealed that it is working on a fix for issues in OnePlus 7 Pro including ghost touch on third-party apps as well as CPU-Z. OnePlus 7 Pro users facing the problem can report it to the company as well through feedback.

Meanwhile, OnePlus 7 Pro users have taken to the company’s forum to report the issue. It looks like “ghost” touches are not limited to CPU-Z app as some users claim they have experienced it on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Hangout apps as well. However, not all OnePlus 7 Pro users appear to be facing the issue.

The OnePlus flagship made its debut earlier this month. The phone comes with a 90Hz display, which is one of the highlights. Among its key features are the latest Snapdragon 855 processor, triple cameras at the back, and a pop-up selfie camera. A lower-specced OnePlus 7 was also launched alongside the OnePlus 7 Pro.

In India, OnePlus 7 Pro is priced starting at Rs 48,999 for the 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant. The phone can also be bought in 8GB RAM+256GB storage model, which will cost Rs 52,999. The higher-end 12GB RAM+256GB storage version of OnePlus 7 Pro is priced at Rs 57,999. The colour options available are Nebula Blue, Mirror Gray and Almond.

In terms of design, OnePlus 7 Pro sports a full glass body. The display is 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED with 2K resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on the company’s own OxygenOS 9.5, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. The battery is 4,000mAh with support for OnePlus’ Warp Charge 30 fast charging technology.

OnePlus 7 Pro is the first OnePlus phone with triple rear camera setup, a combination of 48MP+8MP+16MP cameras, which we said awes with the stunning results on offer. On the front, there is a 16MP motorised pop-up selfie camera.