OnePlus 7 Pro used to shoot Harper’s Bazaar India cover with Jameela Jamil

Harper’s Bazaar India has shot its May 2019 cover and cover story on the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone. This is the first time the magazine has done its cover story shoot using a smartphone. The cover, which will be released soon, features actor and activist Jameela Jamil, who insists that the photos have not been retouched digitally or airbrushed and are as natural as possible.

“This was a perfect fit for our association as the camera on the phone is made to capture life in all its beautiful vibrancy. We present to you images through the lens of honesty. Sans digital distortion,” said Bazaar editor Nonita Kalra. “As the most exciting, outspoken and important voice on body positivity around the world, the message was clear. Images have to be presented as they are—and we must celebrate the truth,” Kalra added.

Harper’s Bazaar cover with Jameela in Los Angeles has been shot on a rooftop terrace, using the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone, which did an excellent job of capturing details such as the brightness of her clothes against the clear blue sky.

“It’s a picture-perfect camera, and the output was amazing. I couldn’t believe we had an option to shoot RAW images without having to connect it to an app or computer. We used the phone to capture behind-the-scenes clips and noticed the video was even better,” said Bazaar’s creative director.

OnePlus 7 series will make its debut globally on May 14. The OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch event will be held simultaneously in the cities of New York, London, and Bangalore. In India, OnePlus tickets, which will let users attend the OnePlus 7 launch event, were sold out in record time. The tickets were priced at Rs 999.

As per leaks, OnePlus 7 Pro will have a triple rear camera, a combination of a 48MP primary camera, 8MP secondary telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture, 3x optical zoom, and a third 16MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture. Meanwhile, OnePlus 7 will have dual rear cameras and a smaller display. Both the phones will run Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s Oxygen OS skin.