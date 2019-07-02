OnePlus 7 Pro users ‘unsettled’ after getting weird push notifications

OnePlus 7 Pro users around the world were left a little bit ‘unsettled’ after they received two indecipherable notifications on their smartphone. The first one comprised of a random arrangement of English alphabets whereas the second one featured Chinese letters.

Some media reports claim the Chinese characters translate to a long string of “ha ha ha ha”. Many users took to Twitter to share the screenshots of the incident. While some just laughed it off, others suspected a spam attack.

However, the weird notification messages received by some OnePlus 7 Pro users is not a cyber attack but an error originated from internal testing at the OnePlus. The OnePlus recognised the issue via a tweet.

It said that during an internal test, our OxygenOS team accidentally sent out a global push notification to some OnePlus 7 Pro owners. The company said that its team is investigating the error and within two hours, it issued a statement on its forum.

During an internal test, our OxygenOS team accidentally sent out a global push notification to some OnePlus 7 Pro owners. We would like to apologize for any difficulties, and assure you that our team is currently investigating the error. We’ll share more information soon. — OnePlus (@oneplus) July 1, 2019

OnePlus apologised for the accidental push notifications and said that the error occurred when the OxygenOS team was conducting a software test for the upcoming Android Q system update.

OnePlus also clarified that the incident does not indicate any risks. It said, “The notification push function is designed mainly as a survey tool to help us better understand our users’ feedback and to further improve the user experience, and is based on the Google FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) Protocol.”