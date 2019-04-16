OnePlus 7 Pro could also be revealed in May this time: Everything we know so far

OnePlus will reportedly host an event on May 14, where it is said to unveil three new phones – OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. Ahead of official debut, we are seeing more leaks around the phones. OnePlus 7 Pro was recently revealed in live images posted on Chinese social networking site Weibo by IT Station.

It looks like OnePlus is breaking its approach of launching one flagship at a time and following it up with a T-variant three or four months later. For instance, OnePlus 3 was followed by OnePlus 3T, and similarly, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 6 also got T-variants.

OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to sport slightly better specifications than the standard OnePlus 7. One of the live images revealed the ‘About’ section of the phone, which also showed the specifications of this phone. The highlight of the OnePlus 7 Pro could be a dual-curved edge display, similar to Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

OnePlus 7 Pro specifications and features: All we know so far

In terms of design, OnePlus 7 Pro will have slim bezels on the top and no notch. The bottom bezel will be slightly thicker. The phone will have a dual curved edge display.

As for specifications, the ‘About’ section reveals that OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a 6.67-inch Super Optic display, and a Snapdragon 855 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Some reports have also talked about a Pro variant with 12GB RAM. Previously we saw the OnePlus 6T get a 10GB RAM variant with the McLaren Edition.

Coming to the camera, OnePlus 7 Pro will have a triple camera setup, a combination of 48MP + 16MP + 8MP sensors. The phone will run Android 9. The selfie camera will be a pop-up one, though the specifications remain unclear.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal posted that the OnePlus 7 Pro will have model number GM1911,13,15,17, while OnePlus 7, and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G will have model numbers GM1901,03,05, and GM1920 respectively.

OnePlus 7 specifications and features: All we know so far

In comparison, OnePlus 7 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The phone will be powered by the same Snapdragon 855 processor as on the Pro variant and have 6GB RAM. The battery will be 4,150mAh. It will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Camera specifications include a triple rear camera setup with a primary 12MP sensor with f/1.5 aperture, a secondary 20MP sensor with f/2.6 aperture, and a third 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor, popup 16MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The phone could be available in three gradient colour options – Black Purple, Black Yellow, and Cyan Grey.

OnePlus 7 is among the most anticipated phones this year and it looks like this time the company will be pitting its OnePlus 7 Pro against flagship phones like Samsung Galaxy S10+, Huawei P30 Pro and the iPhone XS series.

With OnePlus 7 Pro, the company could offer a better rear camera with more features, and higher RAM and storage at a comparatively lower price if one were to consider the other flagships on the list. However, the OnePlus 7 Pro will likely cost more compared to the regular OnePlus 7 variant and will sport a higher starting price in comparison to the previous OnePlus phones.

When it comes to India, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro should launch in the market soon after the global launch in May. The phone will likely be Amazon exclusive when it first goes on sale.