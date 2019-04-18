OnePlus 7 Pro to feature QHD+ 90Hz screen, 4,000mAh battery: Report

OnePlus is expected to launch at least two versions of the OnePlus flagship on May 14 going by the name, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. Both of these phones have been subjected to a number of leaks which not only reveal the design but also specifications of the device. The latest leak has come from tipster Ishan Agarwal who says that the OnePlus 7 Pro will have a Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 90Hz.

The leak also claims that the phone will have USB 3.1 support, dual speakers, triple camera setup carrying a wide angle lens and a telephoto sensor. Ishan further adds that the OnePlus 7 Pro will have a 4,000mAh battery with support WARP charging at 30W.

Coming back to the screen of the OnePlus 7 Pro; the inclusion of a Quad HD+ resolution display will be a huge jump for the OnePlus 7 Pro as most flagships are offering only Full HD+ display. Also, while most of the smartphones offer 60Hz refresh rate — where the screen refreshes 60 times every second — OnePlus 7 Pro is going with the 90Hz refresh rate which will make the gaming experience on the phone really smooth.

Recently, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared the first official teaser of the phone, hinting at the imminent launch of the device. In the teaser, Lau mentions OnePlus 7 to be “fast and smooth” which may be linked to the combination of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and 90Hz screen refresh rate. In contrast, gaming phone Razer Phone 2 has the industry-leading 120Hz variable refresh rate.

In the past, we have seen render images of OnePlus flagship which show a triple rear camera and a popup selfie camera. The hands-on images of OnePlus 7 Pro also support the earlier leaks. The recently spotted Olixar cases of the OnePlus flagship also show a triple rear camera setup and a hole on top for the popup selfie camera.

Exclusive for @AndroidCentral! Some details about the OnePlus 7 Pro:

-Quad HD+ Super AMOLED “90hz” Display

-USB 3.1

-WARP Charge at 30W, 4000mAH Battery

-Dual Speakers

-Triple Camera Setup (Wide Angle and Telephoto)

More at:https://t.co/MGRIRUzeo5#OnePlus7Pro #OnePlus7

Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/JlA0FyiYQJ — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 17, 2019

As per the leaks, the rear camera on the OnePlus 7 Pro is a 48+16+8MP combination with a 6.67-inch Super Optic dual curved screen. The phone is expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, running Android 9 Pie OS.

Earlier leaks and renders of the OnePlus flagship reveal that the design of the OnePlus 7 will remain more or less the same as the OnePlus 6T. It will reportedly feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio, a dual rear camera setup, Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 6GB of RAM.