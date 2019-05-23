OnePlus 7 Pro to get camera improvements with its next update says the company

OnePlus recently launched its new OnePlus 7 series of smartphones globally. Since the launch, many OnePlus 7 users have complained about the camera with issues ranging from unnatural smooth beauty effect to lack of detail and smudgy areas in telephoto images.

Advertising

The company has responded to this, stating that the next update will bring substantial improvements to the camera. According to the company, the update will bring HDR and Nightscape 2.0 mode improvements. It also stated that the update will start rolling out in about a week’s time.

OxygenOS Product Manager, Jimmy Z, stated that the company is also working on more tweaks, however, it needs more time to test those. So all of those tweaks will be delivered to users with future updates.

In a post on their official forum, OnePlus has urged users to send constructive feedback, multiple photos shot on the OnePlus 7 Pro and others shot on a better camera for comparison. This according to the company will save them a lot of time and that with these they will be able to tweak the software and deliver updates to users at a much faster pace.

Advertising

OnePlus 7 Pro is priced at Rs 48,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Rs 52,999 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and Rs 57,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Also Read: Android Q beta for OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro is now available

OnePlus 7 Pro sports a curved 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. It comes with 6GB/8GB/12GB of RAM along with 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage.

The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own OxygenOS 9.5 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own Warp Charge 30 fast charging technology.

This is the first smartphone from OnePlus to feature a triple camera setup on the back. It consists of a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, OIS and a 7P lens paired with an 8MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, OIS and a 6P lens and a 16MP 117-degree sensor with PDAF and a 6P lens. The device also features a 3x optical zoom. On the front, it features a 16MP motorised pop-up selfie camera.