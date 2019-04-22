OnePlus 7 Pro to sport triple rear-facing cameras with 48MP primary sensor: Report

Toggle Menu Sections
OnePlus 7 Pro has been one of the most anticipated smartphones to launch in 2019. It will be pitted against the likes of Samsung Galaxy S10+ and iPhone XS Max.

The triple camera setup on the OnePlus 7 Pro will consist of a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP F/2.4 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 16MP ultra-wide F2.2 lens.

Ahead of its global debut next month, a new leak may be giving us what to expect from the OnePlus 7 Pro’s camera. Twitter leakster Max J claims the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro will purportedly feature three cameras on the back. We have previously seen leaked images of OnePlus 7 Pro with a triple-camera setup, but this is the first time we’re getting the exact camera specifications.

The triple camera setup on the OnePlus 7 Pro will consist of a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP F/2.4 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 16MP ultra-wide F2.2 lens. While this wouldn’t be the first phone with three rear-facing cameras, it’s nice to see OnePlus finally adopting the trend. Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S10+ too sports a triple-camera setup, and rumour has it that Apple’s next iPhone will also come with three cameras on the back.

OnePlus 7 Pro has been one of the most anticipated smartphones to launch in 2019. In fact, OnePlus plans to launch three variants of OnePlus 7: a regular model, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. Out of the three, OnePlus 7 Pro is the most interesting one.

We learned recently the OnePlus 7 Pro will come with the pop-up front camera, similar to the Oppo F11 Pro. We are also aware that the device will have a 6.6-inch QHD+ 90Hz OLED display, a triple-camera setup,  in-display fingerprint scanner, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor. Meanwhile, the standard OnePlus 7 will feature a waterdrop-style display, a Snapdragon 855 processor and the dual camera system.

The third model will be a 5G-ready variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro. No details are available, though we expect it to have the same specifications as the OnePlus 7 Pro but with 5G support.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently tweeted that he would be announcing the launch date of OnePlus 7 on April 23. Recent leak claims the flagship OnePlus 7 will make its debut on May 14, though we are waiting for the company to officially announce the launch date on April 23.

