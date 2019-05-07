OnePlus 7 Pro alleged Almond colour option leaked ahead of May 14 launch

OnePlus will be launching its next generation of flagship smartphones – the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro – on May 14 in India. Now, the OnePlus 7 Pro has been leaked in a brand new Almond colour option ahead of the launch,

According to Winfuture, the premium variant of OnePlus 7 will be made available in Almond colour shade. That means the phone will likely launch in three colour options: Mirror Grey, Nebular Blue and Almond.

The leaked renders show the OnePlus 7 Pro with a truly bezel-less display with a motorised pop-up selfie camera on the top. We can also see a triple camera setup aligned vertically on the back. The company has already confirmed that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The phone will support UFS 3.0 storage and will come with an HDR10+ display.

Previous leaks claim the OnePlus 7 Pro will come in three RAM/internal storage variants. These will include a 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant priced at Rs 49,999, 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage at Rs 52,999 and the 12GB RAM/256GB internal storage variant priced at Rs 57,999.

OnePlus 7 Pro will sport a 6.67-inch display with a resolution of 3120×1440 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. It will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own OxygenOS skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own Warp Charge 30 technology.

The handset will come with a triple camera setup (48MP +16MP + 8MP ) on the back. On the front, it features a 16MP pop-up sensor for taking selfies.

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro will debut in India on May 14. The company is holding an event in Bengaluru to mark the launch of its OnePlus 7 series.