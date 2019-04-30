OnePlus 7 Pro schematics ad reveal bezel-less display, pop-up selfie camera

OnePlus 7 Pro schematics has been revealed in a full-page advertisement in The New York Times (NYT) ahead of its official launch on May 14. The ad showcases a bezel-less display, pop-up selfie camera, and triple rear cameras. The OnePlus 7 Pro sketch is accompanied by text that reads, “No bells & whistles. No bezel. No notch. No app lag. No bloatware. No $2000 price tag. No random music.”

OnePlus 7 Pro seems to have a bezel-less display without the notch, that we saw on its predecessor OnePlus 6T. Notably, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had said in an interview with indianexpress.com that “the screen will be the biggest upgrade for the new product”. The phone is said to sport a 90Hz display.

OnePlus 7 Pro will sport a pop-up selfie camera. The triple rear cameras will be aligned vertically with OnePlus logo beneath, a design familiar to OnePlus phones. The premium phone will not have a fingerprint sensor, just like the OnePlus 6T, which users an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, there will be no 3.5 headphone jack.

The United States is a newer market for OnePlus, where it entered just last year in October with OnePlus 6T, which was launched in partnership with carrier T-Mobile. In an official forum post, OnePlus said the NYT advertisement was aimed at people who are still not very familiar with the OnePlus brand.

“Well, at our recent Open Ears Forum, one of our users expressed his frustrations about how OnePlus is still under the radar in the US, despite having delivered one hit device after another. To that, we say: we’re on the same page :) and we’re not happy about it either. So, we designed a full-page spread in our signature OnePlus colors,” OnePlus’ post reads.

No bells and whistles.

No bezel.

No notch.

Just a better phone. Now that’s newsworthy.@nytimes pic.twitter.com/85DgxLG7YN — OnePlus USA (@OnePlus_USA) April 29, 2019

OnePlus 7 Pro launch event on May 14 will be held in New York as well, in addition to the cities of London and Bengaluru, simultaneously. As per Lau, the new phone will offer an “unprecedented experience, particularly on the smoothness front”.

As for specifications, OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to come with a 6.67-inch Super Optic dual-curved full-screen display with a high refresh rate of 90Hz, and 48MP+8MP+16MP triple rear cameras. The phone will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone could have a 4,000mAh battery with 30W WARP charge support.