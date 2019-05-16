OnePlus 7 Pro sale today on Amazon India at 12 noon: All the details to note

OnePlus 7 Pro is going on sale today on Amazon India at 12 noon, which is the first sale for this new phone, however, it is limited to Amazon Prime members. The regular sale starts tomorrow, May 17. The OnePlus 7 Experience pop-up will be starting in Delhi on May 17, 2019. Other than Amazon India, OnePlus 7 Pro will also be available on oneplus.in, all OnePlus exclusive offline stores, all Reliance Digital outlets, MyJio stores and Croma outlets as well.

Advertising

OnePlus 7 Pro: Price in India, launch offers

OnePlus 7 Pro has a price starting at Rs 48,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Rs 52,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and Rs 57,999 for the highest variant which has 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

In comparison, the OnePlus 7, which is only going on sale in June costs Rs 32,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB option and Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB version.

In terms of launch offers, Amazon and OnePlus are offering up to Rs 2000 cashback on purchase using SBI debit and credit cards. There are offers from Jio to provide benefits worth Rs 9300. Servify has an assured buyback value of 70% on exchange.

Advertising

OnePlus 7 Pro Mirror Gray version will go on sale starting today, the Nebula Blue variant will go on sale starting May 28. The OnePlus 7 Pro Almond, OnePlus 7 Mirror Gray and the OnePlus 7 Red variants will go on sale in June.

Read more: OnePlus 7 Pro review: The flagship on steroids, still with budget pricing

OnePlus 7 Pro: Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro features a full glass body with a curved Fluid AMOLED display and dual stereo speakers. The display covers the front and OnePlus has gone for a motorised selfie camera, which is hidden inside the screen. There is no notch on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus 7 Pro has a bigger display compared to the OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7 at 6.7-inches and this is the first time that the company has gone for a 2K resolution. The display refresh rate is at 90 Hz, which is a first as well, and this will mean faster and smoother animations and an improved graphics performance while gaming.

Both the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 run the latest Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. RAM options are 6GB, 8GB and 12GB with storage ranging from 128GB to 256GB. OnePlus is using UFS 3.0 internal storage, which means faster reading/writing speeds.

OnePlus 7 Pro is running Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own OxygenOS 9.5 skin on top. The battery is 4,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own Warp Charge 30 fast charging technology.

Another first on the OnePlus 7 Pro is the triple camera, which has a 48MP Sony IMX 586 sensor with OIS, an 8MP telephoto lens with OIS and a 16MP ultra-wide sensor with 117-degrees angle support. The telephoto sensor support 3x optical zoom. On the front, OnePlus 7 Pro has 16MP motorised pop-up selfie camera.