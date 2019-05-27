OnePlus 7 Pro receives OxygenOS 9.5.4 update with camera improvements

OnePlus recently launched its flagship device OnePlus 7 Pro globally but there have been some complaints about the camera quality. The company promised an update in about a week’s time to fix the issues and the update is already here.

The OxygenOS 9.5.4 update is supposed to fix the OnePlus 7 Pro camera issues like unnatural smoothness in beauty effect, lack of details, smudgy areas in telephoto images and more. Details for the update were already announced and it includes improvement in image quality in HDR scenarios as well as better low light shots. The update also fixes white balance issue in pictures as well as focus issue in several scenarios.

Apart from camera improvements, the OxygenOS 9.5.4 update also carries some system optimization including a fix for ambient display, double tap to wake the screen, audio delay with the Bluetooth headset during gameplay and other general bug fixes.

The update is being rolled out in stages so it might not be available on every OnePlus 7 Pro device at the moment. However, it will be available soon.

OxygenOS Product Manager, Jimmy Z stated that the company is also working on more tweaks for the device, which will be delivered to users with future updates.

OnePlus 7 Pro was launched in India for a starting price of Rs 48,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant is priced Rs 52,999 and the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant costs Rs 57,999.