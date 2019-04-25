OnePlus 7 Pro price leaked online, 12GB RAM variant could be on the cards

OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of its OnePlus 7 device, and a new Pro variant is also expected. It looks like the price of the OnePlus 7 Pro has been leaked online by tipster Ishan Agarwal on Android Central. Keep in mind these ‘leaked’ prices are for Euro versions of the OnePlus 7 Pro, and converting them straight to the Indian prices might not give an accurate picture of the final price of the phone, when it is released on May 14.

According to the report on Android Central, OnePlus 7 Pro will start at €749 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. If one were to convert this into INR that’s nearly Rs 58,000 as a starting price. The 12GB RAM AND 256GB storage option could cost €819 adds the report. This is nearly Rs 64,000 on conversion.

However, Ishan Agarwal has noted in his tweet that one should not convert the price to other currencies as it could differ depending on region. But the leaked pricing has already caused some concern that the OnePlus 7 Pro could be too expensive when it launches in India. Previously the OnePlus 6 series started at Rs 34,999 for the 6GB RAM option, while the 8GB RAM variant was launched at Rs 39,999. An Avengers edition started at Rs 44,999 in India for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Coming to the OnePlus 6T, it started at Rs 37,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option, while the highest variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage was launched at Rs 45,999. But OnePlus took the price further with a McLaren edition of the OnePlus 6T which had 10GB RAM and a price of Rs 50,999.

Check out Ishan Agarwal’s tweet below

Exclusive for @androidcentral:

OnePlus 7 Pro European Price-

6+128GB: € ??? (Unknown ATM)

8+256GB: € 749/759

12+256GB: € 819/829

Colours: Mirror Grey, Almond, Nebula Blue

(Please DO NOT convert to other currencies, prices will differ region by region.)https://t.co/UXkSiaOgQD pic.twitter.com/f3UOPeDuFS — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 24, 2019

With the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, the expectation is that the phones will be priced higher as has been the trend with the company’s devices. However, the OnePlus 7 will likely have a marginal price rise if one were to compare it to the previous generation device. The OnePlus 7 Pro will likely have a higher price rise and could cross the Rs 50,000 price mark as well given it will sport the more radical changes.

The Euro prices are not ideal for conversion, and also this is the first time that OnePlus is launching two devices simultaneously. OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to have a bigger, better display with a 90 Mhz refresh rate, a pop-up selfie camera, triple cameras at the back, and a gradient colour design.