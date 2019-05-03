OnePlus 7 Pro pre-booking on Amazon India live ahead of May 14 launch

OnePlus 7 Pro pre-booking on Amazon India is now live, ahead of its launch on May 14. People who pre-book the phone at Rs 1,000 can avail six months free screen replacement worth Rs 15,000. To pre-book, users will need to purchase Rs 1,000 Gift Card, which will be redeemable against the price of the device.

The pre-booking for OnePlus 7 Pro on Amazon India will begin from 12 noon on May 3, 2019. The accidental screen replacement offer will be valid for six months from the purchase date of OnePlus 7 Pro. Notably, those who pre-book OnPlus 7 Pro will need to pay Rs 750 as processing fee when claiming the one-time screen replacement insurance.

OnePlus 7 Pro launch event will be held simultaneously at three places globally on May 14. In India, it will take place at BIEC in Bangalore.

At OnePlus Store, Croma and Reliance stores across India, OnePlus 7 Pro will be available for pre-booking starting from May 8, where people will need to pay Rs 2,000. The pre-booking amount will be redeemable on the device purchase. The one-time accidental screen replacement offer will also be valid.

OnePlus 7 Pro will launch alongside the OnePlus 7 and we are seeing more leaks around the devices ahead of official debut. OnePlus 7 is expected to be a standard variant with notched display and dual rear cameras, while OnePLus 7 Pro will sport three cameras at the back and all-screen dual curved edge display. OnePlus 7 Pro official teasers reveal the phone will come with a pop-up selfie camera.

OnePlus also shared camera samples, said to be of OnePlus 7 Pro, showcasing the zoom and ultra-wide capabilities of its triple rear cameras. Leaked image renders of the phone in blue colour variant suggest it will have a hue design with a darker blue shade at the top and a new shade of blue at the rest of the back cover. The triple rear cameras will be aligned vertically and placed at the middle.