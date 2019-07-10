Toggle Menu Sections
OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.9 update brings camera, security improvements

OxygenOS 9.5.9 update for OnePlus 7 Pro brings multiple improvements to camera, display and touch. It also brings the June 2019 Android security patch.

The latest OxygenOS 9.5.9 update improves the photo quality of the 48MP JPG images in the Pro Mode.

OnePlus 7 Pro has started receiving a new update which provides improvements to its camera along with regular bug fixes and other improvements. The OxygenOS 9.5.9 update comes with Android security patch for June 2019, improvements to touch sensitivity and more.

According to the update’s changelog, the OxygenOS 9.5.9 update provides smoother display effects, improved touch sensitivity, optimised vibration effect for keyboard and more. It also states that the new update improves the photo quality of the 48MP JPG images in the Pro Mode and the auto-focus is said to be faster than before.

The OxygenOS 9.5.9 update changelog further states that there is optimised auto-brightness, speed and accuracy of GPS optimised when the screen is off, assistive lighting for Face Unlock have been added and addition of sound enhancement for OnePlus Bullet Wireless 2. The update is being rolled out in a staged manner.

OxygenOS 9.5.9 update log.

To recall, OnePlus was launched in India for a starting price of Rs 48,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant is priced Rs 52,999 and the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant costs Rs 57,999.

Also Read|‘Multiple OTA updates for OnePlus 7 Pro because of strict testing process’

The smartphone features a full-screen display without any notch or hole with the 16 MP (f/2.0) selfie camera hidden inside a motorised popup mechanism. Other specifications of the device include a 6.67-inch QHD+ 90Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 4000mAh battery, and OxygenOS based on Android 9 Pie. Click here to read our review of the OnePlus 7 Pro.

