OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.7 update brings camera improvements, fix for phantom touch issue

OnePlus 7 Pro has started receiving OxygenOS 9.5.7 update that brings with it several improvements to the camera like contrast, colour performance, etc and also includes the fix for the Phantom touch issue that was reported by early users of the device.

According to a OnePlus form page, the OxygenOS 9.5.7 for OnePlus 7 Pro will roll out as an over-the-air (OTA) update in a staged manner. It will be available for a limited number of users initially with a broader roll out in the coming days. This is being done to ensure that there are no critical bugs, the company says. Meanwhile, OnePlus 7 Pro users can manually check for the update as well by going into “Settings” and then “System Update”.

As for the changelog, it brings with it overall contrast and colour performance improvements for the triple rear cameras, in addition to an improved white balance consistency. More changes include updates to accuracy as well as stability of auto focusing.

OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.7 update also brings with it fixes to several camera issues. So for instance, the issue of greenish tone is some low light photos has been fixed and there will be improved clarity and colour for Nightscape mode as well as extreme low light scene of Nightscape. The issue of noise in some HDR scenes has been fixed as well.

It also improves contrast and colour saturation of ultra wide photos as well as clarity and noise reduction in low light scene of ultra wide. More improvements included are clarity and noise reduction of photos clicked in telephoto mode.

The OxygenOS 9.5.7 update for OnePlus 7 Pro also has some system changes like optimisation for Double Tap to Wake feature and improvements for touch sensitivity for screen as well as the audio quality for voice calls from third-party apps. It also fixes Ambient Display issues.

As per a report by Android Police, the update also seems to fix the “ghost” or “phantom” touch issue, where the screen is said to process non-existent taps, more prominently in the CPU-Z app. OnePlus had said in a forum post previously that is working on a fix for the ghost touch.