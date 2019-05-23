OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 launch: Why it was the biggest yet for the company

OnePlus introduced two new phones this time: the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro on May 14. This was incidentally the company’s biggest launch event ever in Bengaluru, India with more than 3,500 attendees. This was also the first time that OnePlus launched two flagship phones at the same time, which was a strategic departure from its regular approach, where only one flagship was launched each year. The main OnePlus 7 series event took place in New York, along with events in London and Bengaluru. The live stream was watched by an overwhelming four million people across the globe.

OnePlus 7’s popularity is spreading fast through word of mouth as more and more people are talking about the new flagship killer in town given the kind of specifications that both phones come with. OnePlus has also set up a number of pop-in stores to let users experience the new OnePlus 7 phones. This time around the OnePlus 7 also has a signature pop-up experience store in Delhi, which went live on May 17, to give users a unique hands-on experience with OnePlus 7 Pro. This will be a month-long event for the company.

The experience stores have also been set up in Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and Ahmedabad where users can buy the OnePlus 7 Pro flagship as well. OnePlus 7 Pro can also be purchased in other offline stores like Reliance Digital outlets, MyJio stores and Croma outlets as well as the company has expanded its offline strategy along with the online availability on Amazon India and OnePlus’ own exclusive stores.

Interestingly, OnePlus 7 Pro, which only went on sale on May 16 has already become the best-selling smartphone in the under Rs 45,000 segment, as per Amazon India, Croma and Reliance Digital. For OnePlus which is the top premium segment brand in India, the early success of its new flagship will help cement this status further.

One reason why OnePlus 7 series has created a huge hype is thanks to high-end specifications the premium phones offer. OnePlus continues to offer the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and this year it is the 855 series. The OnePlus 7 series also comes with a 48MP camera sensor at the back. The difference is that the OnePlus 7 Pro has a triple camera, while OnePlus 7 continues with the dual-camera.

With the OnePlus 7 series, the company has also introduced some first as well. OnePlus 7 Pro gets a fully edge-to-edge display without a notch and a 90Hz display rate, which puts it ahead of rivals like Samsung, Huawei that do not offer this. The OnePlus 7 Pro also has a pop-up selfie camera, which is also the first time we are seeing the feature on the OnePlus series. OnePlus 7 Pro starts at Rs 48,999, while the OnePlus 7 starts at Rs 32,999.