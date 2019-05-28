OnePlus 7 Pro Nebula Blue goes on sale: Price, specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Nebula Blue colour option is now available on sale. It can be bought from Amazon India, OnePlus’ online store, Croma Retail, Reliance Digital, as well as OnePlus exclusive stores. The price is Rs 52,999 for 8GB RAM+256GB ROM model and Rs 57,999 for 12GB RAM+256GB storage variant. There is a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant as well, which will cost Rs 48,999, though only available in Mirror Gray colour option.

OnePlus 7 Pro was launched in three colour options – Mirror Gray, Nebula Blue, and Almond. While the Mirror Gray colour option was made available immediately, the Nebula Blue colour has arrived later. The Almond colour option is listed as ‘coming soon’ on the company’s website and will go on sale in June.

Alongside the OnePlus 7 Pro, the company also launched OnePlus 7, which is priced starting at Rs 32,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB option and Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB version respectively. The phone will go on sale next month.

In terms of specifications, OnePlus 7 Pro features a 6.7-inches 2K curved Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It gets a full glass body and a motorised selfie camera, which is hidden inside the screen. Both the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 come with Snapdragon 855 processor and the phones run Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS 9.5 skin.

OnePlus 7 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own Warp Charge 30 fast charging technology. The phone has triple rear camera setup, a combination of 48MP Sony IMX 586 sensor with OIS, an 8MP telephoto lens with OIS and a 16MP ultra-wide sensor with 117-degrees angle support. On the front, OnePlus 7 Pro has 16MP pop-up selfie camera.

In comparison, OnePlus 7 has a smaller 6.41-inch FHD+ resolution display and a 3,700mAh battery. Instead of three cameras, the OnePlus 7 sports dual camera setup on the back consisting a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. The selfie camera is 16MP, though there is no pop-up mechanism.