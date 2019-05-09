OnePlus 7 Pro launch: ‘Experience Pop-Up’ event is coming to Delhi on May 17

Come May 17 and don’t be surprised if you see scores of people line up at Delhi’s Select City Walk. In fact, on the say OnePlus will be hosting its ‘OnePlus Experience Pop-Up’ event to celebrate the launch of the OnePlus 7 series in India. At the event, customers as well as those part of the OnePlus community will get their hands on their latest flagship – the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Over the course of the next month, there will also be exclusive workshops for community members and exciting events including gaming leagues, content creation and photography workshops.

And this frenzy is not really new. Pop-up stores have been a part of the OnePlus launch culture since the company’s initial days in India. This is where the company gives its hardcore fans a chance to try out devices for the first time.

In the past, people have waited in queues for a long time in order to test out the new OnePlus devices. Continuing this tradition, the company will also be hosting limited stock pop-up stores across seven major cities – Bangalore, New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and Ahmedabad, starting at 7 pm on May 15.

The OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone will be available for purchase at the Experience Pop-Up as well as other pop-ups, the company said. Those customers who arrive early to these pop-up events will also stand a chance to receive exclusive goodies including OnePlus Type-C Bullets, Netflix and Amazon Vouchers, along with OnePlus back cases, OnePlus tote bags and OnePlus ‘Never Settle’ T-shirts.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Expected specifications

The OnePlus 7 Pro is expected sport a 6.67-inch display with a QHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. It will run Google’s Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s own OxygenOS skin on top. This will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own Warp Charge 30 technology.

The smartphone will come with a triple camera setup (48MP +16MP + 8MP) on the back. On the front, it will feature a 16MP pop-up sensor for taking selfies. OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro will debut in India on May 14. The company is holding an event in Bengaluru to mark the launch of its OnePlus 7 series.