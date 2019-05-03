OnePlus 7 Pro image renders give clear look at device ahead of May 14 launch

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro will launch on May 14, and there have been plenty of leaks around the two devices. OnePlus’ own teasers have also confirmed some aspects of the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro which will have a triple camera at the back, along with pop-up selfie camera at the front. Now, tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared image renders, which give a clear look at the front and back of the OnePlus 7 Pro in two colour variants: Blue and Grey.

Agarwal posted the images on his official Twitter handle and one can clearly the see the front and back of the OnePlus 7 Pro. The triple camera is arranged vertically and placed bang in the middle of the device. The front is all glass with curved edges, and is in line with what rumours have been saying about the device.

The OnePlus 7 Pro’s front will be entirely the display and the image shows that the side bezels are non-existent, while there’s a slight hint of a bezel on the top and bottom. This also means the front camera will be inside and will popup out when needed by the user. The blue colour option has a hue design, which is darker, nearly black at the top, while the rest is a new shade of blue. Leaks have also talked about how OnePlus could launch a yellow variant with this kind of shading as well.

Exclusive: Here is your first look at the official renders of the #OnePlus7 Pro Nebula Blue and Mirror Grey variants! Looks good, doesn’t it? Curved Screen and a triple camera setup at the back with #OnePlus written below. Your thoughts? #OnePlus7Pro #GoBeyondSpeed pic.twitter.com/ibRklVCODQ — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) May 2, 2019

OnePlus 7 Pro: Launch date, expected price

OnePlus is hosting the launch event on May 14 in New York, Bengaluru, and London. Both the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro will be revealed at this date. Amazon India is already accepting registrations for notifying about the launch of the phones, which means they will likely go on sale first on the platform.

According to previous leaks, OnePlus 7 Pro will be more expensive than previous phones from the company. Tipster Ishan Agarwal had earlier leaked Euro prices for the OnePlus 7 Pro, which could start at €749 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the 12GB RAM AND 256GB storage option could cost €819. Converting the latter would mean a price of Rs 64,000. Again, this is for the highest 12GB RAM variant and only an indicative pricing.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a 6.67-inch Super Optic display with dual curved edges. The display will have a 90Hz refresh rate, and this has also been hinted by CEO Pete Lau. The OnePlus 7 Pro will of course, run the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 8GB RAM expected to be the base variant. It will be paired with 256GB internal storage. A 12GB RAM variant is also expected.

The triple rear camera combination could include a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 16MP ultra-wide lens. OnePlus has shown some sample shots highlighting the zoom and the ultra-wide capabilities of the phone. OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a 4,000mAh battery with 30W WARP charge support and dual speakers.

More importantly OnePlus 7 Pro will be the first phone from the company to get 5G support at launch.