OnePlus 7 Pro display to have HDR10+ support with 4000 nits peak brightness

OnePlus 7 series is set to launch on May 14 with the Pro model already available for pre-booking on Amazon India website. We already know that the OnePlus 7 Pro has received an A+ display rating from DisplayMate and ‘Safety for Eyes’ certification by VDE. Now, the company has confirmed that the OnePlus 7 Pro display will come with HDR10+ support, which can produce 4000 nits of peak brightness.

The standard content uses static metadata, which sets the level of brightness, contrast, and illumination that remains the same throughout the runtime. In comparison, HDR10+ content is dynamic and allows a frame-by-frame adjustment for the optimum representation of contrast from the HDR source content. The HDR10+ brings more details and vivid colours to the table.

Earlier it was leaked that the screen of the OnePlus 7 Pro will have a Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 90Hz. Most of the smartphones offer 60Hz refresh rate, a refresh rate of 90Hz will make gaming experience smooth on the device.

The leaks also claim the OnePlus 7 Pro will have USB 3.1 support, dual speakers, triple camera setup (carrying a wide angle lens and a telephoto sensor), popup selfie camera, and a 4,000mAh battery with support 30W WARP charging.

Recently, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed on Twitter that the OnePlus 7 Pro will be the first smartphone to come with UFS 3.0 storage. He says, “OnePlus 7 Pro having UFS 3.0 storage means it’ll just be overall faster than comparable smartphones.”

OnePlus is expected to launch OnePlus 7, and OnePlus 7 Pro along with a 5G variant of the Pro model at a global launch event. As per a leak by tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Snapdragon 855 powered OnePlus 7 Pro will cost Rs 49,999 for the base variant of 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, Rs 52,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB of storage, and Rs 57,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB of storage.

The non-Pro variant, on the other hand, is expected to have a design similar to the OnePlus 6T. The phone will be powered by the same Snapdragon 855 processor, and it is expected to cost from Rs 37,000 to Rs 39,500.