OnePlus 7 Pro hands-on images, full specifications leaked ahead of launch

OnePlus 7 is expected to launch in the market soon, and now a few details of the Pro variant, including the live images have been leaked. Posted on Weibo by IT Station, one image shows a dual curved screen with no notch and the other image shows the about section of the phone visible on the screen.

Interestingly, the about section of the phone reveals a lot about the phone’s specifications along with the model number and build number. The OnePlus 7 Pro, as per a set of leaked images, will sport a 6.67-inch Super Optic display, a Snapdragon 855 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, a triple camera setup featuring 48MP, 16MP and 8MP sensors. The phone is running Android 9.

Separately, well-known leakster Ishan Agarwal believes OnePlus plans to launch three models of its flagship smartphone: OnePlus 7 Vanilla, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. Agarwal notes the three phones come with the following model numbers: GM1901,03,05, GM1911,13,15,17 and GM1920.

BTW, I have just got the model numbers of the OnePlus 7 Variants confirmed so here they are:

GM1901,03,05 -> OnePlus 7

GM1911,13,15,17 -> OnePlus 7 Pro

GM1920 -> OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

PS: Still not 100% Sure, maybe for development only.https://t.co/UnInwWs7FI#OnePlus7 #OnePlus7Pro pic.twitter.com/kYvjLyBkLC — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 9, 2019

The second image shows a phone with really slim bezels on the top and no notch. The bottom bezels are slightly thicker. However, the most visible part of the OnePlus 7 Pro is its dual curved display. The implementation appears to be similar to that of the Galaxy Note 9.

OnePlus 7 has been one of the most anticipated smartphones to launch in the first half of 2019. The smartphone will be pitted against the recently released Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Huawei P30 Pro. Expect the India launch of OnePlus 7 to happen closer to the global debut.