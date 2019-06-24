OnePlus 7 Pro gets major camera performance boost after update

What do you do after you have released one of the most acclaimed phones of the year? One whose cameras were considered good enough for images in National Geographic and for posters of Netflix’s Sacred Games?

Advertising

Well, if you happen to be OnePlus, you just go ahead and make the device even better. The OnePlus series are among the most frequently updated, and the company has gone with this frequently travelled software road with the OnePlus 7 Pro as well. Almost a month after it was officially launched in the market, the OnePlus 7 Pro has now received a software update which improves the performance of its cameras. Yes, those same cameras that were used to take images for National Geographic and Netflix.

The big question, of course, is: how much did those cameras improve after the update (Oxygen 9.5.8)? The answer, based on our experience is: quite a lot. The OnePlus 7 Pro, to be sure, never had bad cameras. In fact, it packed in one of the most powerful camera set ups you could hope to see on a smartphone – a large, half inch 48 megapixel Sony OMX586 sensor, an 8 megapixel telephoto lens and a 13 megapixel wide angle lens.

And of course, there was pop up 16 megapixel selfie camera that emerged right from behind the display when needed for a selfie or face unlock. And it was not just the camera hardware of the OnePlus 7 Pro that was spot on. Making sure that it all worked brilliantly were a flagship processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) and lots of RAM (there are 6 GB, 8 GB and 12 GB variants of the device). So you not only had great cameras but excellent hardware supporting them to ensure that they worked fast and delivered great results.

Advertising

And after the update, those cameras just seem to have got even better. Indeed, to us, it even feels snappier than it did. It just seemed to launch a whole lot faster and image processing also has got a speed boost. In terms of image quality, perhaps the most noticeable change comes in terms of the color handling. Some would say that the OnePlus 7 PRO’s approach to colors initially was towards being a bit less bright than some of its competitors (most notably Samsung and Google), but after the update, colors seem to just pop out a whole lot more. Additionally, this improvement is not restricted to just normal photography but is also evident in the low light scenarios with a Nightscape mode.

Although we used to get a decent amount of detail in low light earlier as well, the update brings much brighter colors now. Thankfully, the green tint that was noticeable in some low light images taken earlier is now no longer visible, something that OnePlus claims to have fixed. In fact, low light performance in general seems to have improved, with lesser noise (graininess) in most shots. OnePlus has also improved its zoom game considerably – now when you use the zoom on the device, the level of noise is much lesser than it used to be. We would even say that you can try zooming in 10x (well beyond the 3x optical zoom) and still get very good results.

The OnePlus 7 Pro already had very good cameras – just check National Geographic if you do not believe us. But after the update, their game has gone up another level in terms of both speed and output. We think the iPhone and Pixel have some very serious competition now, both in terms of colour handling and detail captured – the OnePlus 7 Pro after all remains perhaps the only premium segment flagship in the Indian market to come with a 48 megapixel sensor, which dwarfs those on most of its competitors.

Given the brand’s reputation of Never Settling, we bet the updates will continue to boost camera performance, making this flagship device the new camera phone boss in town!