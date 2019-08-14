OnePlus 7 Pro features now rolling out to OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T

OnePlus has started rolling out new software updates for its OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones. These updates bring Android’s August 2019 security patch, a number of bug fixes and improvements. The update is rolling out in a phased manner to avoid server congestion.

Advertising

OnePlus 6 users are getting the OxygenOS 9.0.8 update, whereas, OnePlus 6T users are getting the OxygenOS 9.0.16 update. The company has said that this is an incremental update and is suggesting users to update as soon as they get it.

If you haven’t got a notification for the same you can check for it manually by heading into Settings > System > System Updates > Check for updates. The update might not show up immediately as the company has said that the complete rollout will happen in the upcoming days.

The new updates bring along Android’s August 2019 security patch to the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. Along with that the updates also bring an optimised pocket mode, Quick Reply option in Landscape mode, a new password setting in Hidden Space, Fnatic mode, Zen mode and DC dimming support.

Advertising

Also Read: OnePlus TV will be the name, logo revealed: Launch expected next month

To enable the Quick Reply option in Landscape mode users can head to Settings > Utilities > Quick Reply in landscape.

Bug fixes include a fix for when apps start failing to respond during use, a fix for apps unlocking using fingerprint when the screen recorder is on.