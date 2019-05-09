OnePlus 7 Pro Europe prices leak online, will start at Euros 699

OnePlus will be launching its OnePlus 7 series of smartphones on May 14 globally. The lineup is said to include the normal OnePlus 7 and a premium OnePlus 7 Pro. We recently saw tipster Ishan Aggarwal post the Indian prices of the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro online. Now, a new leak has been posted on SlashLeaks with the European prices of the smartphone.

Advertising

According to the SlashLeaks post, OnePlus 7 Pro 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant will be made available in the Mirror Gray colour option and will be priced at Euros 699 (approximately Rs 55,176). The 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant will be made available in the Mirror Gray, Almond and Nebula Blue colour options and will be priced at Euros 749 (approximately Rs 59,123).

The 12GB RAM variant with 256GB of storage will cost Euros 819 (approximately Rs 64,648) and will be available only in the Nebula Blue colour option.

To recall, according to the prices leaked by Ishan Aggarwal on Twitter, the OnePlus 7 Pro will cost Rs 49,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Rs 52,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and Rs 57,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Advertising

Earlier leaked renders show the OnePlus 7 Pro with a truly bezel-less display with a motorised pop-up selfie camera on the top. The device will also come with a triple camera setup aligned vertically on the back. The company has already confirmed that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The phone will support UFS 3.0 storage and will come with an HDR10+ display.

Also Read: OnePlus 7 Pro launch: ‘Experience Pop-Up’ event is coming to Delhi on May 17

OnePlus 7 Pro will sport a 6.67-inch display with a resolution of 3120×1440 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. It will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own OxygenOS skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own Warp Charge 30 technology.

The device will come with a triple camera setup consisting of a primary 48MP sensor paired with a 16MP sensor and an 8MP sensor on the back. On the front, it features a 16MP pop-up sensor for taking selfies.