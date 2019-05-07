OnePlus 7 Pro display to camera: Everything we know about the phone

OnePlus 7 Pro launches on May 14 and the company has officially confirmed some features about the upcoming phone, including the HDR10+ certified display, along with 3X zoom and an ultra-wide mode for photos as well. Here’s everything we know about the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Advertising

OnePlus 7 Pro: Display, design

According to the latest confirmation by the company, OnePlus 7 Pro’s display is HDR10+ certified, which will give users more dynamic and vivid viewing experience. It also means that all content shot in HDR10+ format will be supported on the device. HDR10+ also produces 4000 nits of peak brightness, a massive increase of 3,000 nits compared to HDR10.

“HDR10+ is the future of not just television displays, but also smartphone displays as well. We hope that our newest device will set a new benchmark for the smartphone industry and open up a new world of visual fluidity for users. We’re glad we are leading the ranks in sharing quality technology with the world,” OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said in a press statement.

The new OnePlus 7 Pro display has already got an A+ top-grade rating given by DisplayMate, and is ‘Safety for Eyes’ certified by VDE.

Advertising

The confirmation comes even as the company has said the display will be the unique point of the OnePlus 7 Pro. It is expected that the 6.7-inch dual-curved display of the phone will have a 90Hz refresh rate, thus ensuring a smooth gaming experience for users.

According to a leak, the 6.7-inch display will be QHD+ in resolution with OnePlus using the Fluid AMOLED screen to switch between full HD+ and QHD+ resolution for battery saving. Further, OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to be all display on the front with notch and the company’s own teasers have confirmed that there will be a pop-up selfie camera on the front. On the back, designs have shown a triple camera which is stacked vertically.

On the design front, leaked images have shown the OnePlus 7 Pro will have a glass body with a gradient finish at the back with darker hues being seen as the top. OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to come in Blue, Yellow, Mirror Grey colour variants, if one goes by the previous leaks. OnePlus has also confirmed the phones will not come with wireless charging support or IP rating for water and dust resistance. OnePlus 7 Pro is unlikely to continue with the headphone jack either.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Processor, RAM, storage and battery

Like previous OnePlus flagships, this phone will come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series processor, which will be the Snapdragon 855. This also means the phone could be 5G ready since this is chipset has support for the next generation of mobile internet.

Also read | OnePlus 7 Pro display to have HDR10+ support with 4000 nits peak brightness

OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to come with 6GB or 8GB RAM coupled with 128GB and 256GB storage. The battery will be a 4000 mAh with 30W fast charging, according to the latest leaks.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Camera

According to the teasers, OnePlus 7 Pro will have a triple camera at the back. The main sensor is expected to be 48MP, according to some leaks, with an ultra-wide sensor and an optical sensor as well. OnePlus has also teased 3X optical zoom capabilities and also shared camera samples highlighting these features. The camera combination at the back could be 48MP+8MP+16MP (ultra-wide). The selfie pop-up camera is expected to be 16MP on the OnePlus 7 Pro.