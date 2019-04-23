OnePlus 7 Pro confirmed to feature a ‘super-smooth’ display, 5G support

OnePlus plans to launch not one but two flagship smartphones in the coming days. In an interview with The Verge, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shed light on two distinctive phones, including an ultra high-end smartphone with a “breakthrough” display and 5G support.

The super premium smartphone will be called the OnePlus 7 Pro, and it will be launched alongside the OnePlus 7. The OnePlus 7 Pro, according to Lau, will have a “breakthrough” display. Lau didn’t go into details about the display, he did mention that the company spent three times more than it does on regular displays. Reports have claimed that OnePlus 7 Pro will sport a display with a 90Hz refresh rate (typical smartphones have a 60Hz refresh rate).

“The first time I saw it myself, I was stunned”, Lau said about the OnePlus 7 Pro. Just last week Lau himself teased that the company’s next-generation flagship will “unleash a new era that is both fast and smooth.” If our guess is right this will be the same 90Hz panel as one seen on the Asus ROG Phone. The advantages of having a higher refresh rate on a smartphone are plenty, like opening apps appear smoother than normal, games can be played at 90fps which is smoother than 60 fps and so on.

Aside from that, Lau isn’t offering any concrete information about the phone. The new model will have 5G support which we already know, plus it will also have a Snapdragon 855 processor. The standard OnePlus 7 model is likely to cost more than the OnePlus 6T, and the OnePlus 7 Pro will likely cost even more, at par with flagships from Apple and Samsung.

We will have to wait for OnePlus to disclose more details about its next-generation flagship. If we follow OnePlus’s typical launch cycle, we can expect the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro to launch in May.