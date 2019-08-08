OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 get even more irresistible, courtesy Amazon Freedom Sale

Ever since they were launched, the OnePlus the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7 have been the talk of the town. With their amazing blend of design, performance and price, these two pretty much have been the rockstars of the mobile phone world. And if for some reason, you have not got your hands on one of them yet, now is the perfect time to get them. The Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 is underway and while the e-commerce giant will be offering a number of discounts on different products, the biggest highlight for phone lovers is the discount and exchange offer on OnePlus’s latest flagships, the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7.

If you are looking for a slice of premium OnePlus, then Amazon has got quite an offer for you on the OnePlus 7 Pro, which has a starting price of Rs 48,999. But you can take a lot off that price tag. For starters. you can hand in your old or existing phone (check which models are covered under the offer on the site) and get an exchange of an extra Rs. 3,000 – that’s in addition to the normal exchange price (which can go up to Rs 11,000). You also get the option of purchasing the phone on instalments, under a 12 months no cost EMI plan. To make the deal even sweeter, the online shopping portal is also offering an instant discount of Rs.1,500 on transactions with SBI credit cards.

All of which makes the OnePlus 7 Pro an even more tempting proposition. To refresh your memory, in terms of specs and numbers, the OnePlus 7 Pro is nothing less than a beast. The smartphone comes with a tall 6.67 inch Fluid AMOLED Quad HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90HZ. The display is also house to an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, which sits right on top of the Qualcomm Snapdragon family tree and is the current Android flagship favourite. It comes in three RAM and storage variants: 6 GB/ 128 GB, 8 GB/ 256 GB and even a massive 12 GB/ 256 GB.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 7 Pro has a triple camera setup on the back comprising a main 48 megapixel Sony IMX 586 sensor with f/1.6 aperture and support for PDAF, OIS and EIS, an 8 megapixel telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture and support for OIS, which adds 3x lossless zoom to the camera’s abilities, and finally a 16 megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/ 2.2 aperture and 117 degree field of view. For selfies, the smartphone has a 16 megapixel pop up camera with f/2.0 aperture and support for EIS.

The OnePlus 7 Pro comes with Android 9 out of the box with a layer of OxygenOS on top, which is almost as clean and bloatware free as stock Android on Google’s Pixel range. It runs on a massive 4,000 mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 3.0, which gives you hours of talk time with just a few minutes of charge. The device also has dual stereo speakers and support for Dolby Atmos.

If it is the younger brother of the two that you have your heart set on, well, the Amazon Freedom Sale has something for you as well. Just like on the Pro model, you will get an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 when you make a purchase with an SBI credit card. To top that off, you will also get an additional Rs. 2,000 off on exchange of your older or existing phone (again, check to see which models are covered). And for those who prefer making purchases on instalments, there is a six month no-cost EMI offer as well.

Its starting price of Rs 32,999 might be lower than that of the OnePlus 7 Pro, but the OnePlus 7 is no lightweight. The phone sports a 6.41 inch Optic AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution, which has an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. Just like its Pro brother, the OnePlus 7 is also powered by the flagship level Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. It comes in two RAM and storage variants: 6 GB/ 128 GB and 8 GB / 256 GB. It comes with a dual camera set up on the back and the main sensor is the same as the one on the Pro – a 48 megapixel Sony IMX586 main sensor with f/1.7 aperture and support for OIS, EIS and PDAF. A 5 megapixel secondary camera with f/ 2.4 aperture, provides depth information. On the front sits a 16 megapixel selfie camera with f/ 2.0 aperture nestled in a drop notch. And just like the 7 Pro, the 7 also runs on Android 9 (Pie) out of the box, topped with company’s in-house OxygenOS. It runs on a 3,700 mAh battery that comes with support for OnePlus’ famous Dash Charge, and also has a set of dual stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

Both devices represent very good value for money at their normal prices. The offers on them in Amazon’s Freedom Sale just made them well-nigh irresistible.