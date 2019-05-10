OnePlus 7 Pro and its triple camera: Why Netflix and National Geographic are impressed

Triple cameras have become the new trend on smartphones, but to get one that performs exceptionally well, one has to be prepared to pay a premium price. However, OnePlus 7 Pro could change all of that with its triple camera setup, which is promising an exceptional experience for users.

We already know from the teasers that OnePlus shared that the camera will be capable of 3X zoom and an ultra-wide mode. Earlier a Harper’s Bazaar cover with actress Jameela Jamil was shot on the OnePlus 7 Pro. It was completely unedited, and now OnePlus has partnered with Netflix and National Geographic to showcase the powers of its camera.

Netflix has now released two posters for the second season of hit-series Sacred Games, and both of these have been shot from the OnePlus 7 Pro. The posters feature the two main Sacred Games characters – Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) and Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and given the quality of the images, they can easily match any DSLR. In fact, very few smartphones would deliver this kind of image with playing of light and shadows, but that’s what the OnePlus 7 Pro is promising.

And still photographs won’t be the only strength of the OnePlus 7 Pro’s camera. Netflix has also shown a behind-the-scenes video using the phone to showcase its prowess in this department. Previously, OnePlus had announced the phone’s display would support HDR10+ content, which will translate into an excellent video watching experience on Netflix, which is known for its high quality content. Netflix also confirmed that OnePlus 7 Pro will support the company’s HDR content, which is of a much higher visual quality.

“Through incredible devices like the OnePlus 7 Pro, consumers increasingly are able to enjoy an amazing viewing experience on Netflix. We are thrilled to celebrate the epic fandom of Sacred Games with posters and a behind-the-scenes video shot on the OnePlus 7 Pro,” Jerome Bigio, Director-Partner Marketing, APAC, Netflix said in a press statement.

“OnePlus continues to look for innovative ways to engage and bring unique experiences to our community. We are excited to partner with Netflix and Sacred Games Season 2 to creatively showcase the impressive capabilities of OnePlus 7 Pro. We can’t wait to unveil more about the product and the partnership at the launch event,” Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India said in press statement.

National Geographic cover with OnePlus

When it comes to photography, National Geographic is known for its iconic photos and covers. However, this will be the first time in the iconic magazine’s history that it will have a cover shot on a smartphone. National Geographic chose three world famous photographers to put the OnePlus 7 Pro camera through its paces. These are Andy Barton, Carlton Ward and Krystle Wright, who all used the OnePlus 7 Pro triple lens camera in North America. The July 2019 issue will include the photos and cover shot on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau commented on the partnership, “With the OnePlus 7 Pro, I believe we have raised the bar in camera technology. With this association with National Geographic we wanted to push the limits of what our camera is capable of and we believe that the professional National Geographic photographers did just that.”

The camera which will have 3X optical zoom will also support a wide range of focal lengths which is crucial in photography, especially when shooting from a distance. On her experience on the shoot, Krystle Wright, National Geographic Photographer, said, “With the OnePlus 7 Pro, you have a whole camera bag in your pocket which is what has allowed us to be able to shoot a whole magazine issue on a smartphone.”