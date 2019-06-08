OnePlus 7 Pro Almond to go on sale from June 14: How to pre-book, launch offers

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond colour option will go on sale from 12 pm on June 14. The phone can be bought from OnePlus online store as well as Amazon and OnePlus exclusive and authorised offline stores such as Croma, Reliance Digital. OnePlus 7 Pro Almond colour variant comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, priced at Rs 52,999.

OnePlus 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs 48,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The price for 8GB RAM+256GB ROM model is Rs 52,999. There is the 12GB RAM+256GB storage variant as well, which will cost Rs 57,999.

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond can be pre-booked starting from June 7 for Rs 2,000 at OnePlus exclusive offline stores, Reliance Digital, My Jio Store, Croma, Poorvika Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles and Vijay Sales. Launch offers include cashback of up to Rs 2,000 with SBI credit and debit cards at Amazon, Reliance and Croma. The device can also be bought at no cost EMI from the e-commerce site.

OnePlus 7 Pro was announced on May 14 in three colour options – Mirror Gray, Nebula Blue, and Almond. The Mirror Gray colour option was made available immediately, the Nebula Blue colour arrived on May 28. Meanwhile, the Almond colour option is set to go on sale from June 14.

As for specifications, it sports a full glass body design, triple cameras at the back, 90Hz display, and motorised pop-up selfie camera. The phone gets a 6.7-inches 2K curved Fluid AMOLED display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor and runs Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS 9.5 skin.

OnePlus 7 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own Warp Charge 30 fast charging technology. The triple rear camera setup consists of a 48MP Sony IMX 586 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP telephoto lens with OIS and a third 16MP ultra-wide sensor with 117-degrees angle support. On the front, OnePlus 7 Pro has a 16MP camera.