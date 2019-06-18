OnePlus 7 Pro 5G gets OxygenOS 9.5.4 with camera improvements and more

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G edition has started receiving OxygenOS 9.5.4 over-the-air (OTA) update with camera fixes as well as system optimisations. OnePlus recently rolled out OxygenOS 9.5.4 for the standard OnePlus 7 variant as well, which was promised by the company to fix the camera quality.

The OxygenOS 9.5.4 for OnePlus 7 Pro 5G edition will be released in stages for a limited number of users initially. A broader rollout for everyone will happen later to ensure there are no critical bugs. The update can be checked for manually as well by heading to System Update option in the Settings menu.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G edition OxygenOS 9.5.4 update brings with it system settings for optimised DC dimming and also improves the touch sensitivity for the screen. More optimisations for Double Tap to Wake and Ambient Display have been included as well. In addition, the update includes general bug fixes and improvements.

The update will also fix a pop-up camera issue where it was opening when for an incoming video call even when the screen is off or locked. The issue where the fingerprint animation stayed on the screen even after the phone was unlocked has been fixed as well. The update also brings with it fix for an issue where the app icons did not display after unlocking the device.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G edition was launched alongside the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro on May 14. But the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G edition is exclusive to the UK and Finland for now and was announced in partnership Qualcomm as well as telecom operator EE. India is yet to get 5G connectivity and so the phone is not available in the country.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G edition sports a design similar to the standard OnePlus 7 Pro, though specifications have changed slightly. Apart from the addition to 5G antennas and Snapdragon X50 5G modem, the phone has a bigger battery.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G edition gets a 6.67-inches Fluid AMOLED 90Hz display and runs Android 9 Pie with OxygenOS skin. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with 6GB, 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. The battery is 4,000mAh with Warp Charge 30 fast charging support.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G edition sports the same triple rear camera setup as OnePlus 7 Pro, a combination of 48+8MP+16MP sensors. The front camera is of pop-up mechanism of 16MP. There is in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.