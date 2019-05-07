OnePlus 7 preview: Release date, expected price, leaks, and everything else you need to know

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is gearing up to unleash the OnePlus 7 alongside the ultra-premium OnePlus 7 Pro on May 14 in India. A slew of leaks surrounding the OnePlus 7 means there are few secrets left to know about the upcoming affordable flagship. One unknown that still remains, however, is the price of the smartphone.

Here’s everything you need to know about OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 might look similar to the OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 7 is said to have less exciting design compared to the OnePlus 7 Pro. Leaked images obtained by Winfuture reveal a smartphone that appears to look exactly the same as the previous generation OnePlus 6T. The images show the OnePlus 7 with a waterdrop-style notch on top of the display to house a front-facing camera, dual cameras on the back arranged in a horizontal arrangement and an alert slider like the previous generation OnePlus handsets. Expect the OnePlus 7 to have a metal frame with a glass rear, just like the OnePlus 6T.

Finally, this is what the #OnePlus7 looks like: more of the same isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Check the link for a full gallery: https://t.co/oyfwy21IpS — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 6, 2019

OnePlus 7 to have dual cameras on the back

Unlike the OnePlus 7 Pro which will include three cameras on the rear, the standard variant of OnePlus 7 will only offer a dual-camera setup on the back. This is something we have heard before in previous rumours and reports related to OnePlus 7. The setup reportedly includes a 48MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary camera. As seen in multiple leaked renders, we are getting a good look at the dual camera on the OnePlus 7.

OnePlus 7 will have a Snapdragon 855 processor

OnePlus 7 is expected to offer decent specifications. The phone will have a Snapdragon 855 processor, backed by 6 or 8GB RAM and 128 or 256GB of internal storage. The supposed OnePlus 7 doesn’t appear to have any sign of a fingerprint scanner on the back or front. That suggests the phone will have an in-display fingerprint scanner, just like the OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus 7 will have a flat display

The renders of the OnePlus 7 reveal that it will ship with the flat display instead of a curved screen. A curved AMOLED screen is usually reserved for more premium phones, which is what we’d expect on the OnePlus 7 Pro. Nevertheless, the 6.4-inch AMOLED screen on the OnePlus 7 should be good enough to enjoy multimedia content like movies and games.

OnePlus 7 India launch set for May 14

No word on the pricing yet, though we don’t expect the OnePlus 7 to cost less than the OnePlus 6T, which starts at Rs 37,999. We will have to wait for OnePlus to officially announce the retail price of OnePlus 7 on May 14 in India, where we will get the true details.