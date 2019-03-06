OnePlus 7 will have a popup selfie camera and triple rear cameras: Specifications leaked

Render images of OnePlus 7 first leaked a few days ago showing a popup selfie camera and triple rear camera setup. Now, a new leak by SlashGear reveals camera specifications of upcoming OnePlus flagship device.

Advertising

SlashGear quoted a source to claim the triple camera setup of the OnePlus 7 will have a 12MP camera with f/1.5 aperture, a 20MP camera with f/2.6 aperture, and a 3D Time of Flight (TOF) sensor. The report further reveals that the LED flash will sit below the camera array and a OnePlus logo below that, which also tallies with the render leaks by OnLeaks and PriceBaba.

The report also mentions that the front camera of the OnePlus 7 has been tipped as a 16MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture and no LED flash. However, it is unclear whether SlashGear is quoting its source for the information or it is just mentioning the rumoured specs.

Watch our review of OnePlus 6T

The render of the OnePlus 7 showed a triple rear camera setup at the back and a full-screen display without a notch but a popup selfie camera. It did not show a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor so it might have an in-display fingerprint sensor, given the OnePlus 6T also came with such a feature.

The location of the popup selfie camera on OnePlus 7 render is off-centre and a little to the left. Previously, Twitter user @Steven_Sbw posted an image of a bezel-less smartphone, claiming it is the upcoming OnePlus 7 and that it will have a popup selfie camera. And recently, Twitter handle @iGadgetsworld shared a supposed hands-on leaked picture of OnePlus 7 which it found on Weibo.

Good morning geeks, #OnePlus7 just got leaked on @SinaWeibo, looks quite similar to @Vivo_India NEX with no bezels, no notch and it is having a pop-up camera! Now we just wonder when @oneplus will bring the phone to us!#OnePlus #OnePlus7 #Leak pic.twitter.com/lhbQVhouYc — iGadgetsworld (@iGadgets_world) March 4, 2019

Also read | OnePlus 7 image render leak shows triple camera on back and a pop-up selfie camera

The rendered image showed a USB Type-C port at the bottom along with a loudspeaker grille. The volume buttons are on the left edge and the power button sits at the right along with the alert slider.

OnePlus 7 specifications (romoured)

Given the latest leak, OnePlus 7 might have a triple camera setup with a 12MP (f/1.5 aperture) sensor, a 20MP (f/2.6 aperture) and a 3D ToF sensor. The front camera of the OnePlus 7 will likely be a 16MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Also read | OnePlus 7 will not feature wireless charging confirms company CEO: Report

Advertising

The device is also expected to have a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The device will likely be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, but it will not be a 5G device. OnePlus will likely have 6GB RAM and might feature a 4,150mAh battery. OnePlus 7 will not have wireless charging, as confirmed by CEO Pete Lau.