OnePlus 7 OxygenOS update brings improved camera performance, Fnatic mode and more

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 9.5.4.GM57AA update to its new OnePlus 7 smartphone. The update weighs 223MB in size and improves the camera performance, adds DC Dimming feature and much more. The update also brings Android’s April 2019 security patch to the device.

The DC Dimming feature and the Fnatic Gaming mode were previously exclusive to the OnePlus 7 Pro. Other than these two the update brings improvements in camera performance, tweaks for smooth scrolling, optimised algorithm for the in-display fingerprint sensor, general bug fixes and improvements.

As of now, the DC Dimming feature is in beta and can be activated by going to Settings > Utilities > OnePlus Laboratory > DC Dimming. This new feature utilises DC voltage to control the light output of the device, thus controlling the display flicker at low brightness levels.

OnePlus released an upgraded gaming mode in partnership with the e-sports team Fnatic with its OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone, dubbed Fnatic mode. To enable the Fnatic Gaming mode you need to head over to Settings > Utilities > Gaming Mode> Fnatic Mode.

The Fnatic mode boosts the gaming performance of the device by blocking all notifications, diverting all resources towards the game and disabling the secondary SIM slot to increase the signal strength on the primary SIM and reduce interference.

To check if your OnePlus 7 has gotten the update you can head over to the device settings, then open the system tab and then go into the system updates. There you need to press of check for an update. If the update shows click on download and install and then you are done.