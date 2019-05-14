OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launched in India: Price in India, specs, and sale date

OnePlus has launched its new flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7. The OnePlus 7 Pro is the first smartphone from the company to feature a pop-up selfie camera, a 2K 90Hz bezel-less display and a triple camera setup.

OnePlus 7 is the successor to the OnePlus 6T and it features similar looks to the earlier flagship. The device will be going on sale at a later date.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro: Price, launch offers and availability

OnePlus 7 Pro is priced at Rs 48,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Rs 52,999 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and Rs 57,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. It will be made available via Amazon India, the company’s e-store and OnePlus offline stores.

OnePlus 7 will be made available in two variants – 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage priced at Rs 32,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively. It will be made available for consumers to purchase at Amazon India, the company’s e-store and OnePlus offline stores.

OnePlus 7 Pro Mirror Gray version will go on sale starting May 17, the Nebula Blue variant will go on sale starting May 28. The OnePlus 7 Pro Almond, OnePlus 7 Mirror Gray and the OnePlus 7 Red variants will go on sale in June.

Launch offers include a cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on SBI cards along with up to 70 per cent buyback on Servify and benefits of up to Rs 9,300 for Jio users. There will be pop-up events starting tomorrow, May 15th for users to experience and buy the devices in select cities, namely Banglore, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad. These events will go on for a month.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Specifications and features

OnePlus 7 Pro features a full glass body with a curved AMOLED display and dual stereo speakers. It will be made available in three colour options Nebula Blue, Mirror Gray and Almond.

The device sports a curved 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU.

It comes with 6GB/8GB/12GB of RAM along with 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own OxygenOS 9.5 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own Warp Charge 30 fast charging technology.

This is the first smartphone from OnePlus to feature a triple camera setup on the back. It consists of a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, OIS and a 7P lens paired with an 8MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, OIS and a 6P lens and a 16MP 117-degree sensor with PDAF and a 6P lens. The device also features a 3x optical zoom. On the front, it features a 16MP motorised pop-up selfie camera.

OnePlus 7: Specifications and features

OnePlus 7 sports a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. It comes with 6GB/8GB of RAM along with 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own OxygenOS 9.5 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,700mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

It will come with a dual camera setup on the back consisting a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.