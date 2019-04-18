OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shares first official teaser of OnePlus 7

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has shared the first official teaser for the upcoming OnePlus flagship on Twitter. The teaser does not reveal much but shows a part of the phone making number 7 with its edges.

The teaser emphasises on the words “Fast and Smooth”, where three dots replace the double O in smooth. This might be a hint at the triple camera setup on OnePlus 7 that was leaked a long time ago through 3D image renders and case renders.

Pete Lau writes in his post, “Excited to share the next product from OnePlus will unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth. Especially Smooth! Smooth is more challenging than Fast – a true test of hardware and software.”

OnePlus will reportedly launch the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro on May 14. The official teaser hints at the imminent launch of the phone, but the company has not revealed any detail about it. Other reports suggest that OnePlus will be launching two models of its upcoming flagship this year– OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus 7 Pro leaked specifications

As per a leak by IT Station on Weibo, OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a 6.67-inch Super Optic display and a Snapdragon 855 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. OnePlus 7 Pro is tipped to feature a triple camera setup of 48MP + 16MP + 8MP combination at the back.

The phone will have curved edges and a full-screen display with a popup selfie camera. Another leak suggests that phone will have 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

OnePlus 7 leaked specifications

OnePlus 7 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio, powered by Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. The battery on the phone is tipped to be 4,150mAh.

Excited to share the next product from OnePlus will unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth. Especially Smooth! Smooth is more challenging than Fast – a true test of hardware and software. The new product is just beautiful – I can’t wait for you to see it! 😬✨ pic.twitter.com/yPU9sEbeIv — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) April 17, 2019

The OnePlus 7 will reportedly feature a dual camera at the back, based on the recent image renders that have leaked online. The OnePlus 7 design might remain more or less similar to the OnePlus 6T, according to the renders, which were shared by OnLeaks. The OnePlus 7 could be available in three gradient colour options – Black Purple, Black Yellow, and Cyan Grey.

Both the variants of OnePlus flagship are expected to have an in-display fingerprint sensor, given it is present in the OnePlus 6T and the OnePlus 7 renders do not show a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.