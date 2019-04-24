OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch date set for May 14: Here’s everything we know so far

OnePlus 7 has announced it will launch its next flagship series of smartphones on May 14. As you might have guessed by now, two new smartphones will be unveiled — OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The launch event will take place in multiple locations including India.

Much of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro specifications have been leaked already. Here is everything we know about the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro so far.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Display

In conversation with the indianexpress.com, Lau said that new phone will offer an “unprecedented experience, particularly on the smoothness front”. He said that “the screen will be the biggest upgrade for the new product”, adding that OnePlus 7 display “will create a new benchmark in standards of smoothness”. Separately, Lau in an interview with The Verge has indirectly confirmed the OnePlus 7 Pro’s 90Hz display.

This goes in line with an earlier leak by tipster Ishan Agarwal, which claims that OnePlus 7 Pro will have a Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 90Hz. Typical smartphones have a 60Hz refresh rate. The leaked hands-on images of OnePlus 7 Pro reveal a dual curved display and a full-screen display without a notch, which suggest a popup selfie camera on the phone.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Camera

Tipster Max J claims that the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro will feature three cameras on the back that will consist of a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 16MP ultra-wide f/2.2 lens. An earlier hand-on image on Weibo showing the “About” section of OnePlus 7 Pro device revealed that the phone will have a 48MP + 16MP + 8MP triple rear camera sensors at the back.

The 3D render image leaks of OnePlus 7 smartphone by OnLeaks and PriceBaba show a popup selfie camera and a rear triple camera setup on the device.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Specifications

The hands-on image leak revealed that OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a 6.67-inch Super Optic display, and a Snapdragon 855 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone is expected to run Android 9 Pie. As per a tip shared by Ishan Agarwal, OnePlus 7 Pro will have a 4,000mAh battery with 30W WARP charge support and dual speakers.

The 3D renders show a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and a SIM tray at the bottom. The volume buttons are on the left edge and the power button sits at the right along with the alert slider. Plus, OnePlus 7 Pro will also get 5G support.

OnePlus 7 also coming on May 14

Apart from the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus will also announce the standard OnePlus 7 model. It is expected to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The phone will be powered by the same Snapdragon 855 processor as on the Pro variant and have 6GB RAM. The battery will be 4,150mAh. It will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. The leaks suggest that OnePlus 7 will have a dual rear camera and it will have a similar design to the OnePlus 6T with a notch on top for the selfie camera.